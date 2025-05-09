Magnolia Mornings: May 9, 2025

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Mississippi SOS investigating ISS, Glass Lewis over ESG

Secretary of State Michael Watson (Magnolia Tribune)

The Office of the Mississippi Secretary of State announced Thursday that it has opened investigations into two of the nation’s largest proxy advisory firms, Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (ISS) and Glass Lewis.

According to the SOS, the Securities Division is investigating whether the firms are recommending votes for climate-related shareholder proposals which do not enhance or protect shareholder value.

The promotion of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors would be in direct violation of their fiduciary duty and conflict with previous statements issued by the companies.

The SOS said ISS and Glass Lewis have a combined market share likely exceeding 90% and both have a major influence in the United States, global economies, and the governance choices of publicly traded companies. ISS alone covers 100 markets and 50.1k meetings, executes 14.1M ballots, and serves 4200 institutional clients.

2. Want to buy part of a MS Coast barrier island?

WLOX reports that portion of Horn Island is up for sale.

“According to the real estate listing, the asking price for the 96-plus acres of land is $25 million,” WLOX reported. “The listing agent described the property as 16 individual parcels spanning from the north shore to the south shore.”

WLOX noted, “Most of the island is federally owned land and a part of the Gulf Islands National Seashore, but a portion is privately owned.”

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Trump willing to raises taxes on high earners?

President Trump takes action against the Houthis, as shared by The White House on X, March 15, 2025.

The Wall Street Journal reports that President Donald Trump has put a tax increase for high earners back in play.

“The president, who rejected a ‘millionaire tax’ April 23, is now considering backing a tax structure that would return the top individual income-tax rate to 39.6% from 37% for people making over $2.5 million, according to people familiar with White House discussions,” WSJ reported.

WSJ went on to report, “But many GOP lawmakers oppose a higher top tax rate, and Trump would need almost every one of them to endorse it in the narrowly divided House and Senate. The top tax rate is the untouchable hot stove in the Republican Party, which has partly defined itself in opposition to any rate increases for more than three decades.”

2. Librarian of Congress fired via email

(Photo from Library of Congress)

The New York Times reports that the librarian of Congress, Carla D. Hayden, 72, was fired on Thursday via email, “drawing swift outcry from Democrats.”

“Dr. Hayden was the first African American and first woman to serve as the head of the institution,” NYT reported. “Dr. Hayden, appointed as the 14th librarian of Congress by President Barack Obama in 2016, had overseen the library through President Trump’s first term.”

NYT continued, “The library, the oldest government-run cultural institution in the United States, only rarely gets a new leader. Dr. Hayden was its first since 1987.”

Sports

1. Big 3 baseball on tap for this weekend

(Photo from Southern Miss Athletics)

Here’s a look at the weekend college baseball matchups for No. 21 Southern Miss, No. 24 Ole Miss and Mississippi State:

Southern Miss hosts Louisiana in their next to last Sun Belt season in the regular season. Friday’s first pitch is at 7 p.m. with Saturday’s at 3 p.m. and Sunday’s at 1 p.m.

Ole Miss and Mississippi State square off in Starkville for a three game SEC series as the end of the regular season draws near. Friday’s game starts at 7:30 a.m. with Saturday’s at 2 p.m. and Sunday’s at 1 p.m.

(Photo from Ole Miss Athletics)

This year’s annual Battle for the Golden Egg featuring Ole Miss and Mississippi State returns to Friday again, with the kickoff set for 11 a.m. in Starkville on Friday, November 28.

According to Ole Miss Athletics, this will be the second consecutive season the Rebels and Bulldogs will square off on a Friday, the sixth total Friday contest between the two schools alongside games in 1916, 1921, 2007, 2008 and last season’s 26-14 Ole Miss victory in Oxford.

“The 2025 season will mark the 122nd meeting between Ole Miss and Mississippi State, which stands as one of the nation’s most-played rivalries. The Rebels hold a 66-47-6 advantage all-time (after vacated and forfeited wins), and the 2025 edition will also be the 98th Battle for the Golden Egg, which Ole Miss also leads 60-30-5 since the trophy’s introduction in 1927,” the department noted.

3. Mud Monsters win debut at Trustmark Park

The Mississippi Mud Monsters defeated the Florence Y’alls, 13-2, on Thursday night at Trustmark Park on the team’s inaugural opening day.

A crowd of 4,552 fans turned out to witness the Frontier League’s debut in Mississippi.

The game also marked the managerial debut for Mud Monsters skipper Jay Pecci, who earned his first career victory.

“I was very happy to see the team perform so well and show the fans of Mississippi right away that we mean business. But also, we showed that we are here for the community as our players enjoyed ushering fans into the stadium and signing autographs,” Pecci remarked. “It was just a great night all around.”

Game two of the series is Friday night at 6:30 p.m. Gates at Trustmark Park open an hour before first pitch.

Markets & Business

Markets rise on news of U.S.-U.K. trade deal

CNBC reports that the Dow jumped nearly 500 points after President Donald Trump announced a trade deal framework between the U.S. and United Kingdom on Thursday.

“The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 483 points, or 1.2%. The S&P 500 rose 1.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.7%,” CNBC reported.

CNBC went on to report that “Trump announced the deal outline from the Oval Office with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer on speakerphone. A 10% baseline tariff will remain on the U.K., according to a graphic posted on Truth Social post by Trump. Trump, however, noted that the 10% U.K. tariff could be on the low end of deals with future countries and said that ‘some will be much higher because they have massive trade surpluses.'”