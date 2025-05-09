Fireflies to light up the night at Waller Craft Center in Ridgeland

Synchronous species of fireflies are very special, and they exist only in a handful of places in the world.

Witnessing a sparkling carpet of fireflies in your backyard can be a magical experience. But imagine seeing them all flashing at once—in a symphony of light. Synchronous species of fireflies are very special, and they exist only in a handful of places in the world, one of them being the backyard of the Waller Craft Center.

Located at 950 Rice Road, the building backs up to the Natchez Trace, the wooded area between the back deck of the Craft Center and the Trace is the ideal breeding ground for the “snappy syncs.”

To celebrate this once-a-year special event, the Craftsmen’s Guild of Mississippi is presenting the annual Snappy Sync Firefly Tours.

A special Snappy Sync soiree will be held on the evening of Thursday, May 15. Guests at the exclusive preview party will enjoy live music, light refreshments, wine, and a guided firefly tour.

“This will be a true celebration of the start of summer for those who want to spend an evening immersed in the beauty of Mississippi’s synchronous fireflies,” said Elizabeth Montambault, president of the Mississippi Craftsmen’s Guild Board of Directors.

Tickets for the event are $40.

Guided firefly tours will be held Friday, May 16, through Sunday, May 18. Guests will enjoy a 20-minute guided firefly tour near the historic Old Trace led by a Mississippi Master Naturalist.

Witnessing the beautiful display of thousands of twinkling fireflies flashing together among the pines and hardwoods inspires incredible awe for the simple wonders that surround us every day. Tickets for the firefly tours are $8.

(Photo by The Xerces Society)

New this year is the Firefly Day Camp on Saturday, May 17, for kids ages six to twelve. The camp ($65) is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and campers will learn about the firefly life cycle, explore the firefly habitat during a hands-on nature walk led by a Mississippi Master Naturalist, and enjoy getting creative through activities with pottery, painting, and crafts. Snack time is included, as well as one ticket to the Saturday night firefly tours, where they can view the fireflies in action.

Family members or friends can purchase tickets for a Saturday night tour if they would like to join the fun.

For more information, contact event coordinator Claire Graves via email at clairegraves4@gmail.com, or visit the Snappy Sync Firefly Tours page on Facebook. Tickets are available to purchase online at here.