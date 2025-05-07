Two Golden Eagles lead list of Ferriss Trophy finalists

(Photo from MS Sports Hall of Fame website)

The award is presented annually to the most outstanding college baseball player in Mississippi.

The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame has announced the finalists for the 2025 Ferriss Trophy presented by the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and Pearl River Resort.

The award is presented annually to the most outstanding college baseball player in Mississippi.

Mississippi baseball legend Dave “Boo” Ferriss is the award’s namesake.

The finalists for the 2025 Ferriss Trophy announced Wednesday are:

Drake Fontenot of Delta State – Pitcher

Ace Reese of Mississippi State – 3rd Baseman

Luke Hill of Ole Miss – 3rd Baseman

JB Middleton of Southern Miss – Pitcher

Nick Monistere of Southern Miss – 2nd Baseman

(Photos shared by the MS Sports Hall of Fame on Facebook)

The winner will be announced on May 19 at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame luncheon in Jackson.

Dakota Jordan of Mississippi State won the award last year.