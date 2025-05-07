Skip to content
Home
>
Education
>
Jackson State University President...

Jackson State University President submits resignation to IHL Board

By: Jeremy Pittari - May 7, 2025

JSU Marcus Thompson

(Photo: Aron Smith/University Communications)

  • Marcus Thompson had served as the JSU President since November 2023.

During a special called meeting held Wednesday afternoon, the Board of Trustees for the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning accepted the resignation of Jackson State University President Marcus Thompson.

Thompson was appointed to lead Jackson State in November 2023, replacing previous president, Thomas K. Hudson, who resigned in March of that same year after being placed on administrative leave.

Hudson was appointed to the position in 2020, taking on the responsibilities of president after his predecessor, William Bynum, was taken into custody by law enforcement due to evidence gathered that implicated him in a prostitution scandal. 

The IHL stated in a press release issued Wednesday evening that Dr. Denise Jones Gregory, current provost and vice president of academic affairs, will serve as interim president in Thompson’s absence.

Thompson was the university’s eighth president since 2000 and was the institution’s 13th president since its founding in 1877.

The announcement was made Wednesday, after the IHL Board held a special call meeting that had them immediately enter closed session to determine the need for an executive session. The notification for the meeting provided to the media stated the meeting was called “to discuss a personnel matter specific to an individual at Jackson State University.”

Details relating to the reason Thompson decided to submit his resignation were not provided by the IHL Board in the release issued Wednesday evening.

Before his presidency at Jackson State, Thompson served as Deputy Commissioner and Chief Administrative Officer for IHL, overseeing statewide university operations, policy implementation and accessibility initiatives.

A former educator and school administrator, Thompson also held leadership roles in K-12 education and the Mississippi Department of Education, where he served as Chief of Staff and Assistant to the State Superintendent of Education.

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Jeremy Pittari
Jeremy Pittari is a lifelong resident of the Gulf Coast. Born and raised in Slidell, La., he moved to South Mississippi in the early 90s. Jeremy earned an associate in arts from Pearl River Community College and went on to attend the University of Southern Mississippi, where he earned a bachelor's of arts in journalism. A week after Hurricane Katrina, he started an internship as a reporter with the community newspaper in Pearl River County. After graduation, he accepted a full-time position at that news outlet where he covered the recovery process post Katrina in Pearl River and Hancock Counties. For nearly 17 years he wrote about local government, education, law enforcement, crime, business and a variety of other topics. Email Jeremy: jeremy@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
News  |  Jeremy Pittari  • 
May 5, 2025

Mississippi 98% compliant as REAL ID deadline nears
News  |  Jeremy Pittari  • 
May 2, 2025

Judge issues temporary restraining order against three PBMs
Education  |  Jeremy Pittari  • 
April 29, 2025

Mississippi recognized as one of five states to reach all pre-K benchmarks, according to NIEER
Previous Story
News  |  Christopher Rugaber, Associated Press  • 
May 7, 2025

Federal Reserve leaves key rate unchanged as it sees risk of higher prices and higher unemployment