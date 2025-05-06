MDE to present policy to State Board of Education to ensure compliance with new anti-DEI law

The Mississippi Department of Education plans to propose the new policy to the Board and then allow for public comment.

A policy that would ensure Mississippi’s public schools are in compliance with the state’s new law prohibiting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) practices is expected to be presented to the State Board of Education this month.

This legislative session, lawmakers passed HB 1193, a bill that prohibits DEI practices in the state’s public K-12 schools as well as in Mississippi’s public colleges and universities.

The legislation aims to prohibit those education institutions from utilizing DEI practices when making decisions concerning school employment, academic opportunities, and student engagement. Such decisions are to be based on an individual’s merit and qualifications rather than a person’s race, color, sexual orientation, or gender.

Governor Tate Reeves (R) signed the bill into law on April 17. It took effect upon passage.

This week, Magnolia Tribune reached out to the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) to request information on plans to ensure compliance with the new law. An emailed response from MDE stated that the department will introduce a proposed policy on the matter to the Board at the May 15 meeting.

“MDE plans to propose a policy (that would need to go out for public comment) to the State Board of Education later this month as a result of the new law,” a MDE spokesperson stated.

When pressed for specifics of that policy, the spokesperson said, “We need to wait until the proposed policy is presented to the board.”

MDE did not say how long the public comment period would remain open, but the department typically provides for a public comment period of 30 days.

While the contents of the proposed policy are unknown, Chairman of the Senate Education Committee, State Senator Dennis DeBar (R) expects MDE to form a policy that meets the requirements outlined in the legislation.

“I foresee a policy that complies with state law and I except that the department will hold those districts that violate the policy accountable,” DeBar told Magnolia Tribune.

House Education Committee Chair, State Rep. Rob Roberson (R) wants to see a policy that will ensure all students are treated equally.

“I hope the MDE would hold steadfast to historical accuracy and encourage ethical treatment for all students without prompting a woke agenda that harms all children regardless of their color or gender,” Roberson told Magnolia Tribune. “DEI in my estimation does the opposite of what Dr. [Martin Luther King, Jr.] spoke about when he dreamed of a day the content of one’s character was far more important than the color of one’s skin… or gender, identity or whatever alphabets of the day.”

Roberson added that MDE’s policy should ensure students receive a proper education that avoids instruction resulting in one group of people feeling less than others, while also not placing guilt on other groups.

“I believe this is the policy we are striving to accomplish while staying true to historical truth and guiding young minds to be accepting of each other and the melting pot that makes this country the strongest and most free country in history,” Roberson added. “We should not forget the mistakes we have made; however, we must remember and rise above.”

The State Board of Education is set to meet at 10 a.m. on May 15. It will be livestreamed here.