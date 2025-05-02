Governor expresses frustration with House, Senate as budget talks continue

Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves answers a reporter's question on his announcement of a tech company expected to invest $10 billion to build two data processing centers that will create 1,000 jobs in central Mississippi, during a Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, news conference in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

The governor did not say when he would call a special session. Instead, he is hoping leaders will come to an agreement sooner rather than later.

Governor Tate Reeves (R) said Thursday that legislative budget negotiators agree on 95 percent of the state’s $7 billion Fiscal Year 2026 budget. However, word around the Capitol is that the chambers remain at odds over a local projects spending bill.

Reeves said he gave appropriators until April 30 to come up with an agreeable fiscal plan, but that day came and went.

During a press conference Thursday, the governor showed signs of frustration.

“This notion that I think it’s a good expenditure for the taxpayers to spend $100,000 a day for the two chambers to come to Jackson and stare at each other, well, that’s just not a very good idea,” Reeves said.

What appears to be stalling the passage of the budget bills is whether to bring local projects bills to the floor. The bill would fund certain projects across the Magnolia State. Reeves said that he expects a budget before the June 30 deadline.

The governor also sent a warning to lawmakers about playing politics with the budget.

“We can have discussions. We can have debate on any expenditures of the capital expense fund, but the annual operating budget will not be used as leverage going forward by anyone,” Reeves said, adding that lawmakers’ main job is to pass a budget.

Leaders were mum on Friday on where budget negotiations stand. Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann’s office confirmed that budget negotiations are ongoing but gave no specifics. Speaker of the House Jason White’s office did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

White recently told the Clarion-Ledger that the House has communicated its position clearly to the Senate and that they would like to include local infrastructure projects. Talks are said to continue into next week.

Legislators failed to pass the state’s annual appropriations bills before sine die, or end of the regular session. Tensions hit a boiling point when the House did not convene for what is traditionally referred to as conference weekend, the time when budget negotiators meet to hammer out the state’s budget. House leadership argued they did not want to rush the budget process.

By failing to pass the spending bills, the ball landed in Governor Reeves’ court, giving him the power to set the agenda for a special session, which could include other priorities, such as school choice, health care reform and mobile sports betting. However, as Reeves indicated on Thursday, his priority now is the FY 2026 budget.