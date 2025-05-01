What’s Happening, Mississippi? Things to do in the Magnolia State in May 2025

Music, food and more on tap for May in Mississippi. Get out and enjoy the fun!

It’s hard to believe that school is winding down, and summer is just around the corner! There is already so much to do statewide.

Don’t let this month pass you by without enjoying one of the many events planned during the month of May.

May 2-3 – Mississippi Wildlife and Heritage Festival, downtown Leland

Two days of fun for the entire family!

The event kicks off with main stage entertainment from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday. Saturday is filled with activities, from the Lily Pad Brunch at Leland Methodist Church to the Kermit hop contest.

Children’s activities all day, and main stage entertainment from 2 pm to 9 pm, closing with the popular Krackerjacks.

May 10 – Mississippi Makers Fest, Two Museums, Jackson

(Photo: visitjackson.com)

The Mississippi Department of Archives and History’s Mississippi Makers Fest is a day-long celebration of the state’s rich and diverse music and art.

The festival will take place on Entergy Plaza at the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson.

This free festival will feature Mississippi artisans, live music, make-and-take activities, food trucks, and more. Country and rock singer and American Idol finalist Colin Stough will headline the festival. Other performers include American folk rock band HAPPY LANDING, blues artist Jamell Richardson, and bluegrass band The BTJ Trio. All four acts are Mississippi natives.

More than fifty vendors and food trucks will set up outside the Two Mississippi Museums during the free festival.

May 16 – Museum After Hours: Food Truck Festival, 380 Lamar, Jackson

(Photo: downtown-jackson.com)

Head to the Art Garden at the Mississippi Museum of Art to explore Jackson’s food truck culture, enjoy live music, community art activities, and a family-friendly film after sunset.

Food Truck Festival is the perfect time to get familiar with our local food and creative scene. Several popular food trucks will be serving from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Shop the Magnolia Sunset Market featuring local artists and craftsmen. There will also be yard games on the green.

The Museum galleries and exhibitions will be open during this after-hours event. Stay for the outdoor movie, Soul, which will begin at 7:50 p.m.

May 23-25 – Atwood Music Festival 2025, Atwood Water Park, Monticello

The 51st annual “Party on the Pearl” will be held Memorial Day weekend at the Atwood Water Park.

The Atwood Music Festival was founded in 1975 by several bluegrass-loving locals of Lawrence County, Mississippi. They dreamed of creating a festival for locals to enjoy on Memorial Day weekend. This group of Lawrence County residents pooled their funds and connections to present the first-ever Lawrence County Bluegrass Festival.

The festival has grown to include other genres of music.