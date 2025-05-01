Voter registration deadline for upcoming Municipal General Election is May 5

Voters will return to the polls on June 3 to elect their mayor and city council.

With Municipal General Election Day quickly approaching in Mississippi, the voter registration deadline is Monday, May 5.

Voters will return to the polls on June 3 to elect their city or town mayor, board of alderman or city council, and other local officials.

The Mississippi Secretary of State’s office reminds Mississippians that Municipal Clerk’s Offices will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 3, for in-person voter registration as well as Monday, May 5, until 5 p.m.

All mailed voter registration applications must also be postmarked by May 5.

Absentee balloting is also underway ahead of the June 3 General Election. The In-Person Absentee Voting Deadline is May 31. Absentee ballots can be obtained the Municipal Clerk’s Offices.

The Secretary of State’s office says Mississippians may utilize YallVote.ms to download a mail-in voter registration application, verify voter registration status, or update voter registration information.