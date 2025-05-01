Magnolia Mornings: May 1, 2025

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Port of Gulfport now utilizing autonomous subsea surveillance through Ocean Aero

(Photo from Ocean Aero online)

Starting today, the Port of Gulfport is implementing continuous autonomous subsea surveillance using Ocean Aero’s state-of-the-art technology, the Triton AUSV.

The ongoing scans will use a variety of subsea payloads, including bathymetry, side-scan sonar, and magnetometers to produce high-resolution comparative datasets for real-time change detection. The Port says the initiative is designed to detect irregularities in both port traffic and infrastructure.

Port CEO and Executive Director, Jon Nass said in a statement, ““The Port of Gulfport is in the business of maintaining infrastructure, yet some of our most important assets are underwater like the channel and harbor. This partnership will allow the Port to monitor underwater assets with the same vigilance and care as those above water.”

According to the company, Ocean Aero’s technology is currently used by the U.S. Navy and international allies to support intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions (ISR), and mine countermeasure (MCM) activities abroad. Large-scale oil and gas organizations also rely on Ocean Aero’s capabilities to scan the ocean floor for pipeline damage and other anomalies.

2. Oktibbeha County resident indicted for SNAP fraud

The Investigations Division of the Mississippi Department of Human Service (MDHS) announced Wednesday that Deidre Blair of Oktibbeha County received $43,690.00 in SNAP benefits by not reporting household income accurately to MDHS.

Based on the evidence obtained during the investigation, MDHS said the case was referred to the Oktibbeha County District Attorney’s office. The Oktibbeha County District Attorney secured an indictment on April 4, 2025, and Blair later turned herself into MDHS and Oktibbeha County officials on Thursday, April 24, 2025.

MDHS notes that an indictment is only an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Senate rejects resolution to undo Trump’s tariffs

Senator John Thune, R-S.D., Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The New York Times reports that the U.S. Senate on Wednesday “rejected an effort to undo President Trump’s sweeping tariffs on most U.S. trading partners, even as a small group of Republicans joined Democrats in delivering a rebuke to a trade policy that many lawmakers fear is causing economic harm.”

“The vote deadlocked at 49 to 49, meaning it failed despite three Republicans joining Democrats in favor of a measure that sought to terminate the national emergency declaration Mr. Trump used this month to impose 10 percent reciprocal tariffs,” NYT reported.

Those three Republican Senators were Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, who cosponsored the resolution, Senator Susan Collins of Maine and Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

NYT also noted, “A subsequent procedural vote on the measure prompted Vice President JD Vance to go to Capitol Hill on Wednesday evening to cast the deciding vote to table it, formally ending the effort to challenge Mr. Trump’s use of the emergency power for wide-ranging tariffs.”

2. House committee advances Trump immigration legislation

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chair of the House Judiciary Committee. Oct. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The Hill reports that House Republicans on Wednesday advanced legislation to back a series of President Trump’s immigration priorities, “raising fees on those seeking refuge in the United States while boosting resources to detain and deport a record number of migrants.”

“The measure advanced by the House Judiciary Committee includes funding to support the removal of 1 million migrants a year — a lofty goal that would well outpace the number of deportations carried out by any prior administration,” reported The Hill. “That was coupled with $45 billion in funding to detain 100,000 migrants — almost triple the daily average under former President Biden and more than double the rate currently detained under Trump.”

The Hill noted, “The bills were excoriated by Democrats who called the package of immigration policies antithetical to American values…”

Sports

1. Nichols named SEC Male H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete of the Year

(Photo from Ole Miss Athletics)

Ole Miss Athletics has announced that baseball senior Mason Nichols has been named the 2024-25 Southeastern Conference Male H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete of the Year by the conference office.

Nichols is the first Ole Miss baseball player in program history and the seventh Rebel athlete overall to win the award. Nichols is the first SEC baseball player since 2012 and just the seventh all-time to win the award.

Nichols has now been awarded the highest academic honor by the NCAA, the SEC, and the University of Mississippi after winning the university’s Taylor Medal and the NCAA’s Walter Byers Graduate Scholarship earlier this month.

2. Mud Monsters announce roster

The Mississippi Mud Monsters, the newest addition to the Frontier League, announced their 2025 Spring Training roster on Wednesday as the countdown to Opening Day nears.

The team’s debut will be Thursday, May 8, when they host the Florence Y’alls at Trustmark Park, kicking off a brand-new chapter for baseball fans across Central Mississippi.

Field Manager Jay Pecci, a veteran of 14 minor league seasons, leads a team that blends hometown standouts, road-tested veterans, and rising stars hungry for their shot in the Frontier League’s competitive Midwest Division.

2025 Mississippi Mud Monsters Spring Training Roster

• Barraza, Chris – Los Angeles Angels (A)

• Bihm, Gage – New York Mets (R)

• Boeree, James – Sydney Blue Sox (AUBL)

• Cunningham, Tahj – Takeo City, Japan

• Devers, Luis – Chicago Cubs (A+)

• Evans, Jalen – Billings Mustangs

• Gillentine, Aubrey – UNC Charlotte

• Lanham, Joshua – Williamsport (MLBD)

• Mitchell, Brandon – Yolo High Wheelers

• Morris, Zack – New Jersey Jackals

• Paulina, Joshua – Tri-State (APPY)

• Peguero, Jeremy – New York Mets (A)

• Reed, Michael – Gastonia

• Sanchez, Sergio – Colorado Rockies (A+)

• Smith, Jackson – Mississippi College

• Theophile, Rodney – Washington Nationals (AA)

• Thompson, Tyree – Atlanta Braves (A+)

• Williams, Brian – Idaho Falls Chukars

• Diaz, Victor – Houston Astros

• Dunn, Cordell – Rocky Mountain Vibes

• Hassan, Nicholas – New England Knockouts

• Lantigua, Andriel – Colorado Rockies (Rookie)

• Cash, Ryan – Tri-City ValleyCats

• De La Rosa, Samil – Atlanta Braves (R)

• Furr, Kasten – West Virginia (MLBD)

• Gonzalez, Roberto – Lexington Legends

• Holt, Travis – Yolo High Wheelers

• Rodriguez, Lizandro – Kansas City Royals (A+)

• Simon, Dane – Portland Mavericks

• Stayte, Angus – Dublin Leprechauns

• Booker, Kyle – Billings Mustangs

• Bradshaw, Davis – Miami Marlins (AA)

• Paz, Karell – New York Mets (A+)

• Skinner, Brayland – Yolo High Wheelers

• Williams, Basiel – Nicholls State

Markets & Business

1. Restaurant, fast food industry report declining sales

The Wall Street Journal reports that consumer spending has slowed this year, according to federal economic data released this week, “and a number of restaurants have reported declining sales as customers feel shaky about their finances.”

McDonald’s “posted a 3% drop in revenue in its latest quarter, driven in part by fewer guests visiting its U.S. locations,” WSJ reported, adding, “Chipotle Mexican Grill, which notched robust sales growth in the years after the Covid-19 pandemic, showed signs of its business cooling. Domino’s Pizza, Starbucks, Pizza Hut and KFC this week reported a slowdown in their U.S. businesses in the first few months of 2025. Some brands have pointed to lower-income and Hispanic shoppers reducing spending.”

But as WSJ went on to report, “The picture isn’t completely bleak. Brands are pushing deals to try and improve sales, with Taco Bell and Chili’s reporting increases in guest traffic as a result of their efforts. But economic data and consumer confidence need to improve to help restaurants fully bounce back, Domino’s CEO Russell Weiner said.”

2. GM foresees $4-5 billion tariff impact

CNBC reports that General Motors on Thursday “lowered its 2025 earnings guidance to include a possible $4 billion to $5 billion impact as a result of President Donald Trump’s auto tariffs.”

“The Detroit automaker said its new guidance includes adjusted earnings before interest and taxes of between $10 billion and $12.5 billion. That compares with its former guidance, which did not take tariffs into account, of $13.7 billion to $15.7 billion,” CNBC reported. “GM’s 2025 guidance also includes net income attributable to stockholders of $8.2 billion to $10.1 billion, down from $11.2 billion to $12.5 billion.”