Governor Reeves’ “Power Play” seeks to make Mississippi a national leader in energy

Governor Tate Reeves speaks to energy leaders at an event on May 1, 2025 (Photo from Gov. Reeves Facebook)

“While I’m proud of the big role Mississippi plays in America’s energy production, I know we can do even more,” Reeves said.

State and federal officials met with energy leaders for three hours in Jackson on Thursday to explore how to make Mississippi an energy-producing powerhouse, a cornerstone to the governor’s Mississippi Power Play.

Governor Tate Reeves described the meeting as “productive,” saying “it was the first of several meetings” held to look at “bold solutions” to make Mississippi a bigger exporter of energy and to attract business.

“While I’m proud of the big role Mississippi plays in America’s energy production, I know we can do even more. It’s clear to win in the future, we have to do more,” Reeves said.

Natural gas, nuclear, and oil and gas companies and cooperatives, as well as federal and state leaders, participated in the summit. The governor added that after the meeting, he had a better understanding of the growth barriers Mississippi is facing.

Throughout a 45-minute press conference after the summit, Reeves stressed the need to “knock down” regulatory hurdles.

“What we are going to do is knock down the roadblocks so [businesses] can come here,” he said.

However, Reeves admitted, some of the “roadblocks” are federal regulations and outside of the Magnolia State’s control.

Reducing the bureaucratic red tap would open up Mississippi to energy companies, the governor put forward, and Mississippi has a simple message for them: “If you want to produce energy, Mississippi is a damn good place to do that.”

Reeves said energy production was key in helping Mississippi become the second-fastest-growing economy in the country and the fourth-largest income growth in 2024.

The governor pointed to massive projects like the data center in Madison County and a battery facility in Marshall County. He continued that producing more energy will attract advanced manufacturers to take relocating to Mississippi seriously.

Bill Cork, executive director of the Mississippi Development Authority, said several projects worth $70 billion and 20,000 jobs are in the pipeline.

“All have significant energy demands,” Cork said.

If the state cannot supply the energy, he warned, those jobs will go elsewhere.

Reeves said the group discussed an array of energy sources, from small module nuclear power to natural gas. He also said the state needs to “double down” on natural gas.

While Reeves did not go into great detail about the summit talks, he did say discussions focused on security, enhancing infrastructure, innovations, workforce development, supply chains, and regulatory issues in Mississippi.

When asked how to balance traditional energy sources with new green technologies, Reeves said, “If it’s affordable and reliable, I am for it.”

Those in attendance at the energy summit included: