Taylor sworn in as new Senator for District 18

New State Senator Lane Taylor is sworn in by Lt, Governor Delbert Hosemann, April 29, 2025 (Photo by Daniel Tyson | Magnolia Tribune)

As a state senator, Taylor said he will focus on three areas key to District 18: agriculture, forestry, and state highways.

Lane Taylor was sworn in on Tuesday as the newest State Senator representing Leake, Winston, and Neshoba counties, promising to be “of the people, for the people” of Senate District 18.

Taylor won the seat in the mid-April special election with 58 percent of the vote. He is serving out the unexpired term of Jenifer Branning who resigned after winning a seat on the State Supreme Court.

“Of course, I am nervous,” Taylor said, pausing before adding, “But I am more excited to represent the district. Not so much nervous, but excited.”

As a state senator, Taylor said he will focus on three areas key to District 18: agriculture, forestry, and state highways. Neshoba and Leake counties have a thriving agricultural industry, mainly soybeans, cotton, and aquaculture. In Winston County, forestry is also a major economic driver.

Taylor attributed his winning the seat in the five-man race to his campaign team. For four months, he said, they worked tirelessly canvassing the three-county district. After being sworn in, he praised his family and friends for a successful campaign.

“Thank you,” he simply said.

During his speech in the Senate under the ornate dome, Taylor told of being a high school student touring the Capitol and thinking, “these must be important people.” He said he never thought, or dreamed, that he would be sitting under that dome.

Taylor started as a Farm Bureau insurance agent and is now the owner and founder of Lane Taylor Auction Company. He was the first to throw his hat in the ring, announcing a run for the Senate seat in December.

While the special election was non-partisan, Taylor campaigned as a Republican. On Tuesday, his new Republican colleagues were shaking his hand and welcoming him to the Senate.

“It was a hard fight,” said State Senator John Polk (R), “But glad to have you here.”

Polk is retiring later this year.

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann swore in Taylor, telling him his new part-time job is “hard work.”

That “hard work” will officially commence when lawmakers return to the Capitol for a special session to handle spending bills and finalize a new state budget. While there is no word Tuesday on when that special session will be held, Taylor said he looks forward to learning more about the state’s finances.