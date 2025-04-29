Mississippi’s U-Pick Farms: A trend that’s growing

Going to a flower farm has become a popular family outing, homeschool activity, social activity with friends, and even a popular date idea.

The concept of U-pick flower farms in Mississippi is on the rise as people desire to grow their own flowers or gardens for various reasons, including outdoor aesthetics, cost, knowledge, and even business opportunities.

Several U-pick flower farms all over the Magnolia State offer a wide variety of colorful and beautiful flowers to pick. Going to a flower farm has become a popular family outing, homeschool activity, social activity with friends, and even a popular date idea. Don’t forget about all the possible photo opportunities there are at a flower farm!

Donna Yowell owns the Madison Flower Farmette and Flower Farm and Cottage, which provide quality locally grown cut flowers and producer training. With a degree in horticulture from Mississippi State University and years of experience as a flower shop owner, Yowell took her knowledge and passion and began the “Flowers Growers of Mississippi” group over five years ago. It is now a USDA-sponsored non-profit organization with over 19,000 people in the group.

“We have people from Mississippi and all over the country who have joined the group. We offer Zoom courses throughout the month and two annual, in-person workshops. We put all our training on YouTube, so many people tune in after the live sessions when it accommodates their schedules. We aim to show people they can grow commercial flowers in a small space,” Yowell shared, emphasizing the group’s sense of community and support.

This concept is also called urban farming, something Yowell is passionate about.

“Eighty-six percent of our flowers in Mississippi are imported. We’re giving jobs away, and we can grow many things here. I used to have flowers shipped to my store in Jackson from different countries,” Yowell shared. Until one day, I had the thought that I could do this myself. Mississippi has an ideal climate and soil for flower farming. Growing our flowers locally in Mississippi decreases cost and increases quantity and quality.”

Did you know that 89% of Americans buy cut flowers? In case you’re wondering, cut flowers are purchased flowers, like bouquets and arrangements purchased from a store or flower shop. America ranks highest in the world for these purchases, and The Flower Growers of Mississippi is teaching thousands of people how to grow their own flowers successfully.

(Photo: Flower Growers of MS)

“Many group members want to become flower farmers or gardeners and be able to sell and grow out of their yards. Others want to learn to do so as a hobby and beautify their yards and spaces. We teach our group members how to grow 150 kinds of flowers, and they receive an official “Flower Grower” certificate along with a training manual.

Anyone is invited to participate in the group, and membership is free! Interestingly, Mississippi is the only state in the country with a program like this. If you’re not ready to join the group, you can also receive their free newsletter, which offers tips and tricks for improving your green thumb.

Mississippi has 82 counties, and agriculture is a significant industry that contributes to each county and region. Did you know that there are approximately 34,700 farms in Mississippi? When locals or tourists visit a U-pick farm to pick flowers or blueberries, they are supporting a Mississippi farm and a Mississippi economy. Win, win.

U-pick flower farms offer a unique experience, combining fresh flowers with a chance to connect with nature and local agriculture. They also provide an educational opportunity to learn about different flower varieties and allow visitors to create their own bouquets. U-pick farms and the Mississippi Flower Growers group also support local farmers and sustainable practices while promoting community and local support. For all these reasons and many more, Donna Yowell encourages everyone to try a U-pick flower farm in the Magnolia State and learn more about the process.

“It’s a beautiful learning experience,” Yowell shared. There is a tremendous movement in growing food and flowers; there is also an entire vegetable garden initiative happening, and it’s because we aspire to be healthier Mississippians and healthier Americans. People want to know what’s in their food. What’s better than growing your own?”

With a wide variety of U-pick farms in the Magnolia State, each with unique charm and offerings, there are plenty to pick from; pun intended. Some farms specialize in specific flower varieties, while others offer diverse produce. Whether you’re looking for a romantic date spot, a ladies’ day out, or a fun family outing, there’s a farm for you. Farm to table, garden to vase, vine to hand…it’s always a sweet, southern experience to pick something with intention. From wedding bouquets to fresh flowers for the kitchen table to tiny hands picking their first blueberries, U-pick farming in Mississippi is more than a business or a photo-op; it is a day well spent and a memory made.