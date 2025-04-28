Bryant appointed to FEMA Review Council by President Trump

Trump wrote on social media that those named to the Council are “Top Experts in their fields” and “Highly Respected by their peers.”

President Donald Trump has appointed 20 members to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Review Council, a bipartisan group tasked with reforming and streamlining the nation’s emergency management and disaster response system.

Trump wrote on social media that those named to the Council are “Top Experts in their fields” and “Highly Respected by their peers.”

Among those appointed is former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant.

“Honored to receive this appointment by President Donald J. Trump! Unfortunately, we’ve earned a lot of experience with natural disasters and recovery in Mississippi,” Bryant shared on social media Monday afternoon. “Let’s Make America Safe Again!”

Homeland Security SecretaryKristi Noem and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth will co-chair the council.

According to the administration, the FEMA Review Council is charged with streamlining operations and ensuring FEMA delivers rapid, efficient, and mission-focused relief to Americans in need.

President Trump said, “I know that the new Members will work hard to fix a terribly broken System, and return power to State Emergency Managers, who will help, Make America Safe Again.”

On January 24, 2025, the President established the Council to Assess the Federal Emergency Management Agency through Executive Order 14180, Council to Assess the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The full list of members appointed to the FEMA Review Council are: