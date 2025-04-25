Ole Miss standouts Dart, Nolen both selected in first round of NFL Draft

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart and defensive tackle Walter Nolen became first-round selections in the NFL draft Thursday night, marking a significant milestone for the program.

Dart was selected 25th overall by the New York Giants, while Nolen went 16th to the Arizona Cardinals. This is just the third time in Ole Miss history that two players were taken in the first round of the same draft.

Dart Follows Manning

Dart’s selection by the Giants ties him to one of the most storied Ole Miss quarterback legacies in NFL history. He joins Eli Manning, who was drafted first overall in 2004 by the Chargers before being traded to New York, where he won two Super Bowls. Archie Manning, Eli’s father and a Rebels legend, was also a first-round pick (2nd overall in 1971), making Dart just the third Ole Miss quarterback to achieve this honor.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

During his three seasons at Ole Miss, Dart rewrote the record books. He set career marks for wins by a starting QB (28), total offense (12,115 yards), passing yards (10,617), and rushing yards by a quarterback (1,498). His 2024 campaign was particularly dominant, leading the nation in total offense (4,774 yards), passing efficiency (180.7), and yards per attempt (10.8).

He earned first-team All-SEC honors and the Conerly Trophy as Mississippi’s top player. Scouts praised Dart’s arm talent, mobility, and ability to extend plays, though his performance against ranked opponents raised minor concerns.

The Giants traded up to secure Dart, signaling a plan to develop him behind veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston.

Nolen a wildcard for Cardinals

Nolen, a transfer from Texas A&M, made an immediate impact at Ole Miss in 2024, finishing sixth on the team with 48 tackles and leading the Rebels with 14 tackles for loss. His blend of strength and quickness made him one of the draft’s most intriguing interior linemen.

The Cardinals view Nolen as a developmental prospect with Pro Bowl upside. He’ll learn alongside veteran Calais Campbell, whose mentorship could accelerate Nolen’s adaptation to NFL blocking schemes. Arizona will try to leverage Nolen’s ability to collapse pockets and disrupt run lanes.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

The 2025 draft marks the second time since 1966 that Ole Miss has produced multiple first-round picks in a single year, a testament to the program’s resurgence under head coach Lane Kiffin.