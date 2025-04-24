Favre lists his Pine Belt home for $14 million

FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2016, file photo, Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre is shown during a halftime ceremony of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke, File)

The broker told the Wall Street Journal that Favre plans to stay in Mississippi but is wanting to downsize.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre is looking to sell the Lamar County home his family has lived in since the late 1990s.

According to broker Jon Callaghan with Live Water Properties, the Favre home, referred to as Black Creek Farm, consists of 465 acres and is listed at $14,000,000. That price tag makes it “one of the most expensive homes for sale in the state,” as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The Pine Belt property features a custom main house, pool, pool house, sports courts, and grounds spanning approximately 20,018 square feet of living space.

“Black Creek Farm has been the heart of our family for over 20 years,” said Favre in an emailed statement as reported by the Wall Street Journal. “It’s where we’ve raised our family and gathered with friends, spent summer afternoons by the pool and cookouts by the grill and enjoyed quiet walks through the gated 460+ acres.”

The broker notes that the expansive property features a diverse landscape of forested woodlands, pasture, and hardwood bottoms along Black Creek creating a rich habitat for white-tailed deer, wild turkey, dove, quail, and other species. Water features include two lakes in view of the improvements as well as Black Creek.

Structures that complement the estate include a secondary home across the lake from the main house, stables with a caretaker’s lodge above, as well as barns, equipment storage, and various other outbuildings to support the property’s operations. An internal road network connects the farm, and a high fence ensures both privacy and control of access.

The former Southern Miss Golden Eagle great can often be seen dining around the area while enjoying the amenities in Hattiesburg near his old college stomping grounds.

Favre, 55, announced last year that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. He remains a defendant in an ongoing civil lawsuit filed by the Mississippi Department of Human Services related to the misuse of TANF funds.

You can see a virtual tour of the property as provided by the broker below.