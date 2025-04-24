All aboard: Amtrak announces start of ‘Mardi Gras Service’ running between New Orleans and Mobile

Starting this summer, the new passenger rail service will offer twice-daily departures from both cities with stops along the Mississippi Coast in Bay Saint Louis, Gulfport, Biloxi and Pascagoula.

Amtrak announced Thursday that agreements have been reached for the new twice-daily Amtrak intercity train service along the Mississippi Gulf Coast between New Orleans, Louisiana and Mobile, Alabama.

Starting this summer, the new state-sponsored Amtrak Mardi Gras Service will offer convenient morning and evening departures from both cities with stops along the Mississippi Coast in the cities of Bay Saint Louis, Gulfport, Biloxi and Pascagoula.

“Amtrak Mardi Gras Service is a natural choice for the name of the new trains that will reflect the region’s distinctive culture,” said Amtrak President Roger Harris in a statement. “Travel should be about more than just getting somewhere. Our goal is to have some of that festive Mardi Gras feeling on every trip, sharing the culture of the Gulf Coast region while connecting with the rest of the Amtrak network.”

“This summer, travelers seeking a more comfortable, scenic and productive choice than driving will have their first opportunity to ride Amtrak trains in almost 20 years,” Harris added.

Riders will be able to make same-day connections in New Orleans to the Chicago via Memphis route as well as next-day connections in New Orleans to Amtrak Crescent trains to and from New York via Atlanta, and Amtrak Sunset Limited trains to and from Los Angeles via Tucson, San Antonio and Houston.

Amtrak said fares and schedules will be available on their website when a service start date is announced in a few weeks.

Guests will be able to enjoy wide reclining seats, ample legroom, no middle seats and generous carry-on baggage allowances. With space reserved in advance, golf bags will be accepted and pets will be welcomed within appropriate weights with carriers.

Southern District Transportation Commissioner Charles Busby (R) said he looks forward to sharing the best of the region’s culture and its breathtaking views with Amtrak passengers.

“Though the Mississippi Gulf Coast is heavily influenced by neighboring Mobile and New Orleans, each of Mississippi’s coastal cities has its own unique charm and traditions, especially when it comes to our two great passions – festivities and food,” said Busby. “Of course, as Transportation Commissioner, I’m excited about introducing another mode of transit to our community and the impact this infrastructure enhancement will have on our local economy.”

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R) was a major supporter for the return of the passenger rail service along the Mississippi Coast, pushing for federal, state and local funding to assist in the project.

“This is a big step forward in the restoration process of Gulf Coast Rail. Because of collaborations between state and local government and economic development organizations, there will be more opportunities for Mississippians along the Gulf Coast,” Wicker said. “I am grateful to Amtrak for helping restore this line after nearly two decades of no service. Mississippians deserve access to reliable transportation.”