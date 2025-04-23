Skip to content
Unofficial results show Bailey, Elliott winners in House special elections

By: Frank Corder - April 23, 2025

Perry Bailey and Gregory Elliott (left to right) - State Representatives-elect for House Districts 23 and 82

  • House Districts 23 and 82 will have new state representatives following special election runoffs.

Voters in two House Districts chose new state representatives in Tuesday’s special election runoffs.

Unofficial results show Perry Bailey and Gregory Elliott won the House District 23 and 82 contests, respectively.

Bailey appears to have defeated Colby Bollinger by just over 30 votes, winning the House District 23 seat with 51 percent of the vote. Affidavit ballots are still being counted.

Bailey is a farmer and businessman. He held the House District 23 seat as a Republican for just over a year following the resignation of former State Rep. Jim Beckett (R) in 2022. Bailey then lost his re-election bid to Andy Stepp in 2023. Stepp died suddenly in December.

In the House District 82 race, Elliott topped Joseph Norwood, winning 65 percent of the vote.

Elliott is known in the Lauderdale County area for his community service. He previously served on the Meridian Civil Service Commission.

Elliott will now fill the unexpired term of former State Rep. Charles Young, Jr. (D), who also died suddenly in December.

