State Rep. Paden wins Democratic nomination for Clarksdale mayor

State Representative Orlando Paden won the Democratic Primary runoff on Tuesday in the race to be the next Mayor of Clarksdale.

Incumbent Mayor Chuck Espy did not seek re-election to a third term.

Paden finished second in the seven-person April 1 Democratic Primary, with Bubba O’Keefe leading the field. Yet, on Tuesday, it was Paden who emerged victorious, winning over 57 percent of the vote.

Paden has served in the Mississippi House of Representatives since 2016 representing House District 26. He is the Vice Chairman of the House Housing Committee and serves on the House committees on Accountability, Efficiency, and Transparency, Tourism, Transportation, Universities and Colleges, and Ways and Means.

Voters will now decide who will be the next mayor of Clarksdale between Paden, the Democratic nominee, and Independent candidates Milton Gardner and Scotty Meredith in the June 3 General Election.