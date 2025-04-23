Change coming to Jackson as Horhn soundly defeats Lumumba

“The mayor said, ‘You catch more flies with honey, but he doesn’t have any honey.’”

State Senator John Horhn soundly won Tuesday’s Democratic Primary runoff election against Jackson’s current mayor Chokwe Lumumba, promising to bring change to the capital city.

That message resonated with voters, as Horhn won by a landslide. Unofficial results show Horhn defeated Lumumba by a three-to-one margin, 18,493 votes to 6,246.

“Change, change, change,” Horhn shouted after winning the runoff at his victory gathering. “People want better leadership, better roads, better streets, less potholes, less crime, more opportunities. But more than anything else, they want to bring our city together.”

Horhn believes the city needs to head in a different direction, a direction that includes all Jacksonians.

Supporters said that was the message they wanted to hear as many view the current administration only as focused on a select few.

“John [Horhn] knows finances, he knows how to work with people, he knows how to bring different sides together. He knows what’s right and what isn’t,” said E.J. Russell. “The mayor [Lumumba] said, ‘You catch more flies with honey, but he doesn’t have any honey.’”

During the campaign, Horhn worked to gain the support and respect of Jackson’s business community. Tuesday night, one businessman said that with Horhn in City Hall, Jackson would witness a renaissance.

Shortly before the race was called around 8:45 p.m., Horhn walked into The Rockery, his victory venue. Michael Jackson’s music was suddenly replaced by Kool and the Gang’s “Celebration,” as cheers rose from the gathered crowd. A campaign official quickly took the stage to tell the partygoers not to celebrate until the race is called.

“That’s John,” said one supporter, shaking her head and laughing.

Soon thereafter, Lumumba conceded. In his concession speech, the outgoing mayor addressed his federal indictment on bribery charges, pleading his innocence.

“And I want to be clear. I want to be clear and make it clear that I am not guilty of any crime. I’m not guilty of bribery. I’m not guilty of a quid pro quo. And I want to be clear in that,” said Lumumba. “It has been an honor, it has been the professional privilege of my life to serve. I want you to know what we have accomplished.”

The Lumumba administration was scarred by high crime and infrastructure failings as well as infighting between city officials and strained relationships with state leaders.

Horhn will now face Republican nominee Kenny Gee along with four Independent candidates in the June 3 General Election. The State Senator is the odds-on favorite to win the seat as Jackson is a firmly Democratic controlled city.