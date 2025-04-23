Skip to content
Home
>
Business
>
Amazon locating inbound cross dock...

Amazon locating inbound cross dock operations in Marshall County, creating 1,000 jobs

By: Frank Corder - April 23, 2025

(Photo of Chickasaw Trail Industrial Park from the Marshall County Industrial Development Authority)

  • The company is constructing a 930,000-square-foot facility in Chickasaw Trails Industrial Park.

The Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) announced Wednesday that Amazon is investing yet again in Mississippi by locating its inbound cross dock operations in Marshall County.

Governor Tate Reeves said in a statement that Amazon’s global presence is undeniable, and the company’s continued investment in Mississippi speaks volumes about the state’s ability to quickly and effectively meet the needs of its massive consumer base.

“I know this project will reap benefits for Marshall County, its residents and the surrounding region well into the future—through Amazon itself and other industry leaders that are taking note of our incredible economic momentum,” said Reeves.

Amazon is constructing a 930,000-square-foot facility in Chickasaw Trails Industrial Park that will receive and consolidate products from vendors. The company will then ship the products to surrounding fulfillment centers within its network.

Amazon plans to complete the project and fill the new jobs over the next three years.

“This new site will allow us to better serve customers in Marshall County and the surrounding area. We’re grateful for our partnership with Mississippi Development Authority and Marshall County. We look forward to sharing more details about this facility in the future,” said Amazon Senior Manager of Economic Development Jessica Breaux.

The project, which MDA said will create 1,000 new jobs, is receiving assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX, program.

MDA also noted that the agency is assisting with road improvements while Marshall County is assisting with the project, as well.  

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
April 21, 2025

Runoff elections being held Tuesday in 28 cities, 2 House Districts
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
April 21, 2025

Pope Francis, head of the Catholic Church, dies at 88
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
April 16, 2025

U.S. Dept. of Justice voluntarily dismisses lawsuit alleging pay discrimination by the Mississippi Senate
Previous Story
Business  |  Lynne Jeter  • 
April 17, 2025

GE Aerospace moving at warp speed in Batesville