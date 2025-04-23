Amazon locating inbound cross dock operations in Marshall County, creating 1,000 jobs

The company is constructing a 930,000-square-foot facility in Chickasaw Trails Industrial Park.

The Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) announced Wednesday that Amazon is investing yet again in Mississippi by locating its inbound cross dock operations in Marshall County.

Governor Tate Reeves said in a statement that Amazon’s global presence is undeniable, and the company’s continued investment in Mississippi speaks volumes about the state’s ability to quickly and effectively meet the needs of its massive consumer base.

“I know this project will reap benefits for Marshall County, its residents and the surrounding region well into the future—through Amazon itself and other industry leaders that are taking note of our incredible economic momentum,” said Reeves.

Amazon is constructing a 930,000-square-foot facility in Chickasaw Trails Industrial Park that will receive and consolidate products from vendors. The company will then ship the products to surrounding fulfillment centers within its network.

Amazon plans to complete the project and fill the new jobs over the next three years.

“This new site will allow us to better serve customers in Marshall County and the surrounding area. We’re grateful for our partnership with Mississippi Development Authority and Marshall County. We look forward to sharing more details about this facility in the future,” said Amazon Senior Manager of Economic Development Jessica Breaux.

The project, which MDA said will create 1,000 new jobs, is receiving assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX, program.

MDA also noted that the agency is assisting with road improvements while Marshall County is assisting with the project, as well.