Graduate by Hilton Oxford, a Mississippi must

The Graduate Hotel by Hilton Oxford is a unique, must-see, must-stay accommodation that visitors and locals love to experience—myself included. With 136 rooms, four floors, and two restaurants, The Graduate offers something for everyone. The boutique-style hotel is part of Graduate Hotels, a Hilton brand focusing on college towns, and Oxford is just the place for one in Mississippi.

Living less than an hour away, I don’t consider myself a tourist in Oxford, but I always enjoy visiting the charming college town that is “up the road” from me.

Walking into the Graduate Hotel is like a perfect blend of academia and art, with an elegant retro vibe that is aesthetically pleasing to the eye. The pink floors will catch your attention immediately, as will vintage-style furniture, Oxford-themed art, and shelves of colorful, classic books, which is most appropriate as the hotel is within walking distance from Rowan Oak, the home of William Faulkner.

(Photo: Graduate by Hilton Oxford

“Immerse yourself in Ole Miss traditions and local history by staying at Graduate by Hilton Oxford. Located on The Square, close to the University of Mississippi campus, it’s the perfect base for exploring this iconic college town. Enjoy inspired guest rooms, a terrace bar with stellar views, our charming lobby café, and signature Graduate touches.” ~Graduate by Hilton Oxford

The hotel is situated in an ideal location, allowing guests to walk, drive, or ride a bike to The Square and enjoy all it has to offer in dining and shopping. Bicycles can be rented from the hotel, by the way, only adding to the boutique hotel experience. Appropriately, The Graduate is close to the University of Mississippi and other Oxford attractions. The Graduate offers the perfect blend of Southern hospitality paired with modern amenities and, of course….Oxford charm.

Each room in the popular boutique-style hotel is designed not just for comfort but also to immerse you in the local culture. The colorful art and unique carpet designs bring a fun and modern feel to your room while also evoking a sense of nostalgia for the rich history of Oxford.

(Photo: Graduate by Hilton Oxford

Oxford offers a tremendous amount of Southern cuisine and dining options. However, when you stay at the Graduate, there are two fabulous options on-site that are delicious and provide an inviting atmosphere.

Cabin 82 Café is a cozy spot to enjoy a cup of coffee or a quick bite on the patio with a view of The Square. True to the hotel’s name, it’s not uncommon to see college students studying here, and who can blame them?

The Coop Bar is the hotel’s rooftop eatery and bar. The menu boasts Southern Classics and highlights the region’s culinary traditions. The Coop is open for lunch and dinner, an Oxford favorite. Dinner on the roof with a view of Oxford? You can’t beat that! My first experience at The Coop was a concert with a rising Mississippi artist and it was incredible. Not only can you enjoy fine dining and drinks, but live music is often offered, too, making it an ideal venue for people who want to enjoy a fun evening in a quaint setting.

(Photo: Graduate by Hilton Oxford

It is well known that Mississippi is “The Hospitality State,” which is precisely what you will get at the Graduate. The staff is friendly and eager to assist their guests, and the hotel is clean, stylish, and full of amenities. The Graduate also accommodates several different travel themes for guests. Whether looking for a fun weekend with friends, catching an Ole Miss game, reveling in Oxford history, or a romantic getaway, the Graduate checks all those boxes and more.

The hotel also offers several meeting spaces, making it a popular event destination. These spaces are equipped with state-of-the-art technology and can accommodate gatherings of various sizes, from intimate business meetings to large-scale events.

“Our Mississippi-inspired ballrooms and meeting spaces give your gathering local flair while our creative events and catering teams handle every detail. From business meetings to weddings, we’re a memorable venue for gatherings of all sizes.” ~Graduate by Hilton Oxford

Staying at the Graduate by Hilton Oxford is truly an enjoyable experience. The hotel simultaneously boasts color, creativity, comfort, convenience, and Southern charm. If you’re looking for somewhere to stay in Oxford, this beautiful hotel is a Mississippi must!