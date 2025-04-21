Runoff elections being held Tuesday in 28 cities, 2 House Districts

The Democratic Primary runoff between incumbent Mayor Chokwe Lumumba and State Senator John Horhn is the top race to watch in Mississippi on Tuesday.

Runoff elections will be held in 28 municipalities and two state House Districts on Tuesday, April 22.

In the municipal primary runoff elections, voters will return to the polls to decide their party’s nominee for mayor, alderman or councilman, depending on the city.

The 28 cities where runoffs are being held are:

Baldwyn

Bay St. Louis

Belzoni

Biloxi

Clarksdale

Columbus

Diamondhead

Durant

Ecru

Farmington

Greenwood

Gulfport

Hernando

Holly Springs Horn Lake

Houston

Jackson

Magnolia

Meridian

Morton

Moss Point

Newton

Okolona

Pascagoula

Philadelphia

Senatobia

Tupelo

Woodville

Voters are reminded that they should return to the polls and cast their ballot in the political party primary they voted in on April 1 in the initial Primary Election. If a voter did not cast a ballot on April 1, they can vote in either party’s primary runoff election, should there be one in their city either at-large or in their specific ward.

In the two special elections to fill vacant state House seats, those races are non-partisan, meaning all registered voters in House Districts 23 and 82 are eligible to return to the polls on Tuesday to decide their next state representative.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voters are required to show photo identification at the polls. A voter without an acceptable form of photo identification is entitled to cast an affidavit ballot.

Jackson mayor Democratic runoff top race to watch

John Horhn and Chokwe Lumumba (Photo from Facebook pages)

Embattled incumbent Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba is fighting to hold on to his seat as State Senator John Horhn continues to surge after leading the crowded Democratic Party candidate field on April 1.

Horhn pulled in 48 percent of the vote in the initial Democratic Primary Election while Lumumba, who drew 70 percent in the primary four years ago, mustered less than 17 percent.

In the weeks following, Horhn has picked up endorsements from Congressman Bennie Thompson, former Congressman Mike Espy and others.

Lumumba’s eight years as the city’s mayor has seen a series of problems arise in Jackson, ranging from the federal takeover of the city’s water system to high crime and murder rates to him and two other city officials being indicted on federal bribery charges.

Public disputes between Lumumba and the Democratic controlled city council have also plagued his tenure.

Whoever emerges victorious in Tuesday’s Democratic Primary runoff will move on to face the winner of the Republican Primary and four Independent candidates in the June 3 General Election.

Two House special elections

Special election runoffs for House District 23 and House District 82 are being Tuesday.

Perry Bailey (left) and Colby Bollinger (right)

In House District 23, five candidates were running to fill the unexpired term of former State Rep. Andy Stepp (R), who died in December. On March 25, voters sent Perry Bailey and Colby Bollinger on to a runoff.

Bailey led the field with 41 percent of the vote. Bollinger came in second with 33 percent of the vote.

Gregory Elliott (left) and Joseph Norwood (right)

In the House District 82 race, three candidates were seeking to fill the unexpired term of former State Rep. Charles Young, Jr. (D), who also died in December. Voters sent Gregory Elliott and Joseph Norwood to a runoff.

Elliott won over 40 percent of the vote to lead the pack. Norwood narrowly finished in second – by just four votes – coming in with nearly 30 percent of the vote.