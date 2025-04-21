Pope Francis, head of the Catholic Church, dies at 88

Vice President J.D. Vance, a catholic, visited with Pope Francis just a day before his death.

The world awoke to the news Monday that Pope Francis, the first pontiff from the Americas and a transformative figure in the Roman Catholic Church, had died at the age of 88.

The Argentine-born pope, who led the world’s 1.3 billion Catholics since 2013, passed away peacefully at the Vatican after a period of declining health.

A declaration from the Director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni, stated:

“Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7.35 this morning the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was devoted to service to the Lord and His Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage and universal love, especially in favour of the poorest and most marginalized. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love the One and Triune God.”

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio on December 17, 1936, in Buenos Aires, Pope Francis became the first Jesuit pope and the first from the Southern Hemisphere. He succeeded Pope Benedict XVI, who made history by resigning the papacy—an act not seen in six centuries.

During his time as Pope, Francis championed environmental stewardship, interfaith dialogue, and was an outspoken critic of economic inequality and political corruption.

In recent years, his health declined causing limited mobility due to chronic pain. He spent nearly five weeks in the hospital with pneumonia earlier this year before returning to the Vatican in March.

World leaders and religious figures from across the globe are sharing tributes of Francis.

Vice President J.D. Vance, a catholic, visited with Pope Francis just a day before his death. He shared his condolences on X.

“”I just learned of the passing of Pope Francis. My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him. I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill. But I’ll always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days of COVID. It was really quite beautiful,” Vance wrote.

Plans for a papal funeral and the upcoming conclave to elect his successor will be announced in the coming days, Vatican officials said.