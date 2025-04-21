Mississippi parents struggle to find childcare, after-school programs, experts say

A recent survey shows that in Mississippi, about one in three daycare teachers are considering leaving their position for better paying jobs.

Like millions of parents across the country, many Mississippians are struggling to find qualified daycare providers and after-school programs, a panel of experts said Thursday morning during the Mississippi Economic Council’s annual meeting in Jackson.

Perhaps the biggest problem the childcare industry is facing is teachers. The panel explained that low pay and high turnover often lead workers to leave for better jobs.

“Many think they are daycare workers, no, they’re teachers,” said Ellen Friloux, vice president at North Mississippi Health Service Women’s and Pediatric Services.

Daisy Carter-Slater, executive director of Excel by 5, said many daycare teachers leave the field for better-paying jobs as cashiers or even dishwashers.

Elizabeth Harris, executive director of the Mississippi Early Learning Alliance, explained its economics for daycare centers. High turnover and business costs lead to low pay.

A recent survey shows that in Mississippi, about one in three daycare teachers are considering leaving their position for better paying jobs. Only 12 percent of directors describe their economic level as “comfortable,” said Linda Southward, executive director of the Children’s Foundation of Mississippi.

The panelists agreed that observing interaction between teachers and children is key to finding good childcare.

“Are the teachers singing to the child when changing a diaper, is the teacher on the child’s level when doing an art project?” asked Harris.

As of February 2025, there were 177,145 children under the age of five in the Magnolia State, according to the data shared. Of those children, 119,329, or 67 percent, have access to licensed childcare in that age group.

Of the 82 counties in Mississippi, only 13 have enough slots to accommodate all children under the age of five in that county.

“It is important to note that though a county may have a sufficient number of seats, this does not mean that coverage is available for every child. Many fewer seats are available for infants and toddlers than other age groups,” said Southward, whose organization reported the findings.

The five counties with the fewest available slots are rural: Greene, Lamar, Covington, Sharkey and Jefferson Davis, the study shows.

Surprisingly, parents who work second and third shifts or weekends do not have the struggle as those working during weekday daylight hours. Friloux explained in those situations parents can find care from family and friends.

“It’s important to [the workers] that their children are sleeping in a familiar bed,” she said.

Even when children start school, the childcare issue remains. Parents struggle to find after-school care. Southward said every community is different, but many have after-school programs run by churches and other organizations.

Some places are introducing senior citizens as caregivers. Emerging research shows that both age groups benefit from the interactions.