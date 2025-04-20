Mississippi Legends: Folk-rock singer and songwriter, Steve Forbert

Artists such as Marty Stuart, Keith Urban, and Webb Wilder have recorded the Meridian-native’s songs.

Back in the late 1970s, Steve Forbert had the title as the “the new Bob Dylan.”

Was it just a cliché? The New York Times recently wrote he was an “introspective, homespun philosopher.” However, the most important thing about Steve Forbert, the folk-rock singer, and songwriter, that you and I need to know is that he has a unique ability to take everyday moments and produce a “melodic and poetic enchantment.”

Perhaps you are like me, unfamiliar with this folksong singer, songwriter, guitarist, and harmonica player. Therefore, I began researching Mr. Forbert by finding a young Steve singing “Romeo’s Tune.” Interesting! Reviewers called it “a happy and beautiful song, timeless.”

Then I learned he had released his twenty-first album in September 2024, Daylight Savings Time. The following are three new videos for you to enjoy from that album: “Sound Existence,” “Purple Toyota,” and “The Blues.” It was hard to pick a favorite, but the creativity and the words behind “Purple Toyota” had me smiling.

From Meridian to the Jersey Shore

It’s been almost fifty years since Steve Forbert left his hometown of Meridian, Mississippi, to pursue his dream. He was born in Meridian on December 13, 1954, the son of the late Brigadier General Sam Forbert, Jr., and Aline Adams Forbert. Here, he attended elementary, high school, and junior college.

Around the age of ten, Steve began playing the guitar; you might say he was drawn to music. During his teenage years, he played with several bands, such as Puddin’ Head Wilson. This gave him experience and a desire to become a professional musician.

In his early 20s, he traveled alone to New York City. The year was 1976, and “his aim was establishing a lifetime of creativity, performing, and recording the songs he’d started writing at age 17 after cutting his teeth as a teen in local rock bands” (steveforbert.com). Working during the day at odd jobs, he found opportunities to play at Manhattan clubs at night.

Two years later, Forbert’s first studio album, Alive on Arrival, was produced by Nemperor Records. The album did well on the Billboard 200 Chart, number eighty-two. It was also on the UK Albums Chart. One of the songs on that LP was “Goin’ Down to Laurel.”

It was back to recording, and Jackrabbit Slim was next, succeeding here and again in the UK. Forbert’s signature hit, “Romeo’s Tune,” is found on this album.

Interestingly, the record producers that Forbert used had ties to musicians like Eric Clapton, Ted Nugent, The Romantics, Gordon Lightfoot, and Blood, Sweat & Tears, just to name a few.

The doors of opportunity continued to open for Steve. He traveled from state to state doing concerts. In January 2017, Forbert did a solo tour through the Midwest. Naturally, he wrote about his experiences. The songs were recorded for the album Moving Through America. In an article dated May 6, 2022, Forbes mentions that Forbert had been to every state except Hawaii. Steve has done many concerts overseas: Spain, Sweden, Norway, Germany, Japan, Scotland, Denmark, Ireland, and more.

Eventually, Forbert, via New York, would make his way to New Jersey. “Back in the early Eighties, I discovered that the Jersey Shore was a fun place—not too far from the city, a perfect getaway,” Forbert says. “I spent some weekends there and liked it a lot, primarily because of the music scene. A lot of people on the Shore basically live for rock ‘n’ roll, and Bruce Springsteen validated it in a bona fide worldwide way” (Steve Forbert: The Jersey Shore Keeps the Elderly Young).

Big Man’s West in Red Bank was the name of a club where Steve Forbert performed. Another name for Red Bank is “the Greenwich Village of the Garden State.” In 1982, he met Diane Defazio and dated, but eventually, they went in different directions. Steve married Jill, and together they had twin boys and a daughter. They divorced in 2001. Later, he renewed his friendship with Diane Defazio, and they married.

A Star on The MAX Walk of Fame

Have you heard of The MAX Walk of Fame in Meridian? On May 4, 2019, Steve Forbert was joined by his family, his father, and others for the ceremony where he received his star on the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience’s Walk of Fame.

In an article written by Bill Graham for the Meridian Star, Forbert made the following statement, “This is an honor, and I really appreciate it. These are my roots here – 21 years of whatever’s in the water – I got it. As you know, I’ve always said it was great to be from Jimmie Rodgers’ hometown…it’s a great place to be from.”

While Forbert was at The MAX Walk of Fame, attendees could purchase signed copies of his Big City Cat: My Life in Folk-Rock book. The book is a memoir of his life describing his musical career, interviews, challenges, and lessons learned. The release date was September 1, 2018.

The next time you are in Meridian, plan to visit the Walk of Fame. Steve Forbert’s Star is near Weidmann’s Restaurant on 22nd Avenue. Then, continue looking for other stars for Elvis Presley, Morgan Freeman, Charley Pride, B.B. King, and Jimmie Rodgers—“the Father of Country Music.” Sidenote: Steve did a tribute album, Any Old Time, covering some of his classics: “Waiting on a Train (1928),” “My Blue Eyed Jane (1930),” and “Gambling Barroom Blues (1932).”

Tours, Albums and Awards

Want to see and hear Steve Forbert in person? You can find tour dates on his website, starting March 1, at My Father’s Place at the Roslyn Hotel in Roslyn, New York. Too far? During June, Steve will do concerts in Houston, Austin, or Fort Worth, Texas, and purchase tickets online. Even after all these years, Steve is still a sought-after folk-rock artist.

As a songwriter, artists such as Marty Stuart, Keith Urban, and Webb Wilder have recorded his songs. “What Kinda Girl?” was recorded by Rosanne Cash.

In 2004, the album Any Old Time was nominated for a Grammy Award in the Best Traditional Folk Album category. June Carter Cash was also nominated for her Wildwood Flower. She won the Grammy.

His twenty-one albums are available on his website, or you can create a playlist on Spotify. Check out his Facebook page.