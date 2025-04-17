GE Aerospace moving at warp speed in Batesville

The company is investing $11 million and creating 100 jobs at Panola County plant.

GE Aerospace will boost its Batesville Composites Operation with an $11 million investment and the creation of 100 jobs to increase production of its popular jet engine parts.

“This latest investment ensures 100 more Mississippians can find rewarding, good-paying work with this global aerospace leader right here at home,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “Great things are happening in Mississippi, and this latest win once again shows the world that we have the talent, the resources and the pro-business attitude that make companies like GE Aerospace want to grow here.”

The investment will fund an industrial oven for ceramic matrix composites, high-precision machinery, and facility improvements. Importantly, it will add inspection technology, allowing the Batesville site to maintain quality as it ramps up production of components used in narrowbody and widebody aircraft engines and military fighter jet and helicopter engines.

“Since first breaking ground in Panola County more than a decade and a half ago, GE Aerospace has been key to the success of Mississippi’s aerospace and defense industry,” said Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) executive director Bill Cork. “This is a world-class company that’s globally recognized for its jet engines, and we’re proud to say the composite components that go into those engines are made in Batesville, Mississippi. MDA is glad to support innovation in our communities, and this latest win serves as another reminder that ‘Made in Mississippi’ is known as a stamp of quality here in the U.S. and around the world.”

Established in 1917 under General Electric, the Ohio-based corporation opened its 300,000-square-feet Batesville plant in late 2008, with advanced composite engine components unique to the aviation industry rolling out in 2009.

The facility initially produced two composite parts for GE’s new and popular GEnx jet engine that power the Boeing 787 and 747-8 aircraft: fan platforms (installed between the engine’s front fan blades) and the fan case assembly, a large circular structure that encases the front fan. The fan platforms and fan case are made of carbon fiber and epoxy resin composite material. Because composite materials are lighter in weight, airplanes save fuel.

“From the start, the GE Aerospace site has been at the forefront of manufacturing cutting edge parts that are key for the future of aviation,” said Brian Rapien, GE Aerospace plant leader, Batesville Composites Operation. “The site’s role and number of employees continues to grow. These parts that are made from new, advanced materials play a key role in providing more efficiency and durability in GE Aerospace’s newest engines. We’re grateful for the partnership we have with the county and Mississippi to strengthen manufacturing in the region.”

Since announcing plans in 2006 to locate a manufacturing plant in Mississippi, GE Aerospace has worked closely with MDA and the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA).

“TVA and Tallahatchie Valley Electric Power Association congratulate GE Aerospace on its decision to expand operations in Batesville,” said John Bradley, senior vice president of economic development for TVA. “It’s always an exciting day when we can celebrate a company’s continued commitment to growth in the region.”

GE Aerospace’s investment announcement was welcome news for Batesville, a southern city of 7,000 people known as “The Gateway to the Delta.” Originally inhabited by Chickasaw Indians, Batesville developed into a railroad town. Nearby Enid Lake is a very popular recreational destination.

“What impacts our area the most is the sustainability of a great American company,” said Panola Partnership’s Joe Azar, director of economic development. “After many years, this expansion confirms our area’s consistent ability to provide GE Aerospace with a highly skilled workforce, surpassing production expectations. Their investment brings an even more advanced innovation to our workforce, making our GE Aerospace shop more relevant and essential within the aeronautical industry. We’re always proud to say that when you fly, the plane is likely to be using a GE Aerospace Batesville jet engine.”

MDA is providing assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX, program, and is supplementing some cost of building improvements and equipment relocation.

GE Aerospace plans to fill 100 jobs within three years.

“The region’s highly skilled workforce has powered GE Aerospace’s cutting-edge operations, forging strong partnerships among education, industry and workforce leaders,” said Dr. Courtney Taylor, executive director of AccelerateMS. “This latest expansion underscores the growing demand for advanced training, upskilling and collaboration to equip workers for high-tech, high-impact careers. GE Aerospace’s investment reinforces Mississippi’s position as a leader in aerospace innovation, and we’re proud to play a role in building the talent pipeline that fuels that success.”

Batesville employees are trained in team building and advanced manufacturing processes, with assistance from Northwest Mississippi Community College.

“Northwest Mississippi Community College is proud to support GE Aerospace’s expansion in Batesville,” said NMCC president Dr. Michael Heindl. “This investment not only brings 100 high-tech jobs to our region but also reaffirms the vital role our college plays in preparing a skilled workforce for today’s most advanced industries. We’re honored to partner with GE Aerospace to help equip students with the training and expertise needed for these transformative careers. Together, we’re building a stronger, more innovative Mississippi.”

GE Aerospace has teamed with Mississippi State University’s (MSU) College of Engineering and its Raspet Flight Research Laboratory to demonstrate the highly technical manufacture of composite components. It’s part of GE’s investment of $1 billion annually in jet propulsion R&D programs.

The Mississippi investment is part of a broader strategy to meet increasing demand for aerospace products and services, positioning GE Aerospace for future industry success. Last year, GE reported U.S. revenue of $38.7 billion and a roster of 53,000 employees.