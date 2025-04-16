Lane Taylor wins Senate District 18 special election

Taylor avoided a runoff in a five-man field. He will serve out the unexpired term of Jenifer Branning.

Lane Taylor will be the next State Senator for Senate District 18.

Senate District 18 encompasses Leake, Winston and Neshoba counties.

Taylor led the five-man field, winning over 58 percent of the vote in Tuesday’s special election and avoiding a runoff in the crowded field.

He will now serve out the unexpired term of former State Senator and now Supreme Court Justice Jenifer Branning.

About Taylor

Taylor started as a Farm Bureau insurance agent and is now the owner and founder of Lane Taylor Auction Company.

The Republican actively campaigned throughout the district with his wife and two children, speaking at civic groups, attending community events and directly reaching out to voters.

He was the first to throw his hat in the ring, announcing a run for the Senate seat in December.

“For over a decade, I’ve built my business, raised my family, and stood by the values that make Mississippi strong: faith, family, and common sense. That’s the kind of leadership I’ll bring to the State Senate,” Taylor shared with voters this week in his final pitch prior to election day.

When the results came in Tuesday, Taylor was overcome with emotions, wiping away tears as he told supporters gathered at his election watch party, “I’m excited. I want to thank the good Lord for looking out for us. This is not something I take lightly.”

He thanked his family, District 18 voters, and campaign team for all of their help over the past 4 months.