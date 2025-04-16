Skip to content
Lane Taylor wins Senate District 18...

Lane Taylor wins Senate District 18 special election

By: Frank Corder - April 16, 2025

(Photo from Lane Taylor on Facebook)

  • Taylor avoided a runoff in a five-man field. He will serve out the unexpired term of Jenifer Branning.

Lane Taylor will be the next State Senator for Senate District 18.

Senate District 18 encompasses Leake, Winston and Neshoba counties.

Taylor led the five-man field, winning over 58 percent of the vote in Tuesday’s special election and avoiding a runoff in the crowded field.

He will now serve out the unexpired term of former State Senator and now Supreme Court Justice Jenifer Branning.

About Taylor

Taylor started as a Farm Bureau insurance agent and is now the owner and founder of Lane Taylor Auction Company.

The Republican actively campaigned throughout the district with his wife and two children, speaking at civic groups, attending community events and directly reaching out to voters.

He was the first to throw his hat in the ring, announcing a run for the Senate seat in December.

“For over a decade, I’ve built my business, raised my family, and stood by the values that make Mississippi strong: faith, family, and common sense. That’s the kind of leadership I’ll bring to the State Senate,” Taylor shared with voters this week in his final pitch prior to election day.

When the results came in Tuesday, Taylor was overcome with emotions, wiping away tears as he told supporters gathered at his election watch party, “I’m excited. I want to thank the good Lord for looking out for us. This is not something I take lightly.”

He thanked his family, District 18 voters, and campaign team for all of their help over the past 4 months.

About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
