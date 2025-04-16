Skip to content
Home
>
Elections
>
Congressman Thompson endorses Horhn in...

Congressman Thompson endorses Horhn in Jackson mayor runoff

By: Daniel Tyson - April 16, 2025

(Photo from John Horhn on Facebook)

  • Horhn and Lumumba face off in the Democratic Primary runoff on Tuesday.

Congressman Bennie Thompson (D) publicly endorsed State Senator John Horhn (D) for Jackson Mayor Wednesday afternoon.

The endorsement could be yet another blow to incumbent Mayor Chokwe Lumumba’s re-election efforts as he was already battling through being indicted for bribery last October.

Horhn led the crowded field in the April 1 Democratic Primary, pulling in 48 percent of the vote. Lumumba, who drew 70 percent in the primary four years ago, only mustered 17 percent this cycle.

In a statement released Wednesday, Thompson praised Horhn for his ability to face Jackson’s many issues.

“Our capital city requires a leader at city hall who can work with the federal and state government, which currently isn’t happening. Given the many challenges facing Jackson, I am convinced that John Horhn is better suited to handle these challenges,” the Congressman said.

After detailed talks, Thompson said he and Horhn share a vision of moving Jackson forward, including in the areas of crime, public safety, urban blight, housing, economic development and transportation, and the “hostile takeover action” by state officials of the Jackson Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport.

“I know that federal, state, and local resources, along with private investments, are required to address Jackson’s many current problems and are essential for future long-term City of Jackson’s progress,” Thompson said.

Lumumba’s campaign did not immediately return a message seeking comment. His eight years in office have seen a series of problems arise in Jackson, ranging from the federal takeover of the city’s water system to high crime and murder rates to him and two other city officials being indicted on bribery charges. Public disputes between his administration and the Democratic controlled city council have also plagued his tenure.

Horhn and Lumumba face off Tuesday, April 22 in the Democratic Primary runoff. The winner will advance to the June 3 General Election.

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Daniel Tyson
Daniel Tyson has reported for national and regional newspapers for three decades. He joined Magnolia Tribune in January 2024. For the last decade or so, he’s focused on global energy, mainly natural resources.
More Like This
More From This Author
News  |  Daniel Tyson  • 
April 15, 2025

Trial date set in Jackson bribery scandal involving Mayor, Councilman, Hinds Co. DA
News  |  Daniel Tyson  • 
April 15, 2025

Fifth Circuit denies JXN Water access to SNAP data
News  |  Daniel Tyson  • 
April 10, 2025

City leaders, JXN Water at odds over proposed rate increase
Previous Story
News  |  Christopher Rugaber, Associated Press  • 
April 16, 2025

Powell says Federal Reserve can wait on any interest rate moves