Congressman Thompson endorses Horhn in Jackson mayor runoff

Horhn and Lumumba face off in the Democratic Primary runoff on Tuesday.

Congressman Bennie Thompson (D) publicly endorsed State Senator John Horhn (D) for Jackson Mayor Wednesday afternoon.

The endorsement could be yet another blow to incumbent Mayor Chokwe Lumumba’s re-election efforts as he was already battling through being indicted for bribery last October.

Horhn led the crowded field in the April 1 Democratic Primary, pulling in 48 percent of the vote. Lumumba, who drew 70 percent in the primary four years ago, only mustered 17 percent this cycle.

In a statement released Wednesday, Thompson praised Horhn for his ability to face Jackson’s many issues.

“Our capital city requires a leader at city hall who can work with the federal and state government, which currently isn’t happening. Given the many challenges facing Jackson, I am convinced that John Horhn is better suited to handle these challenges,” the Congressman said.

After detailed talks, Thompson said he and Horhn share a vision of moving Jackson forward, including in the areas of crime, public safety, urban blight, housing, economic development and transportation, and the “hostile takeover action” by state officials of the Jackson Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport.

“I know that federal, state, and local resources, along with private investments, are required to address Jackson’s many current problems and are essential for future long-term City of Jackson’s progress,” Thompson said.

Lumumba’s campaign did not immediately return a message seeking comment. His eight years in office have seen a series of problems arise in Jackson, ranging from the federal takeover of the city’s water system to high crime and murder rates to him and two other city officials being indicted on bribery charges. Public disputes between his administration and the Democratic controlled city council have also plagued his tenure.

Horhn and Lumumba face off Tuesday, April 22 in the Democratic Primary runoff. The winner will advance to the June 3 General Election.