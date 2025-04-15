McCarty’s Pottery, a Mississippi legacy

Like many success stories, McCarty’s began with two people who loved each other.

Nestled in the tiny Delta town of Merigold, Mississippi, is an iconic pottery studio, McCarty’s. The beauty and uniqueness of McCarty’s pottery, a beloved tradition in the Magnolia State, is a sight to behold and a treasure to own.

McCarty’s pottery is instantly recognizable by its unique designs, such as the small, black, wavy line that symbolizes the Mississippi River. The river mark and the trademarked McCarty’s signature adorn most functional pieces, each hand-signed on the back, adding a personal touch to every creation.

McCarty’s is more than just a pottery studio; it’s a cherished part of Mississippi. Over the years, I have discovered that visiting Merigold, selecting a piece of McCarty’s pottery, and proudly displaying the thick, brown paper bag with McCarty’s creations inside, signifies a unique and memorable experience.

The McCarty’s studio is in an old mule barn that reminds me of a cottage where beautiful creations are made. It is charming and storied, and when you walk in, you want to become a potter. There is a distinct feeling of legacy in the air, and it’s in the Delta dirt, too.

(Photo from Visit Mississippi)

Like many success stories, McCarty’s began with two people who loved each other, Lee and Pup McCarty. Lee and Pup also loved art, and they loved Mississippi.

“If you want to know the true ingredient to McCarty’s pottery, it is the love Uncle Lee and Aunt Pup had for each other, their talent, and their connection to Mississippi,” shared Stephen Smith, the McCarty’s godson who has taken over the family business along with his brother, Jamie Smith.

Lee and Pup took a pottery class in the 1950s and discovered they loved wheel-thrown pottery. The couple purchased a small kiln for their apartment in Oxford and continued creating. During their time in Oxford, Lee met with William Faulkner, who gave him permission to use the clay from a ravine located at Rowan Oak, Faulkner’s home in Oxford.

A few years later, the McCartys returned home to Merigold. Lee taught high school science, and in the summer of 1954, they opened a studio in an old mule barn on 101 Saint Mary Street.

Bringing new meaning to the saying, “If you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life,” the McCartys remodeled the upstairs above their barn studio and moved in.

In 1991, Lee opened The Gallery, a restaurant in downtown Merigold designed like an art gallery.

“Uncle Lee referred to The Gallery as ‘simple but elegant,'” Stephen shared. “We just finished remodeling the restaurant, and we invite guests to come and enjoy the beautiful courtyard and local artwork by Chesley Pearman.”

Pup McCarty passed away in 2009, and Lee McCarty passed away in 2015.

“We were blessed to have them with us for so long,” reflected Stephen.

Stephen Smith and his brother Jamie Smith, the godsons of the McCarty’s, joined the business in 1998, but they had been part of the family long before then.

“Like many small towns, friends become family. Uncle Lee and Aunt Pup, as we call them, never had children of their own, so they treated us like family. Jamie grew up as a potter and was always very artistic,” Stephen shared.

Jamie left a career in computer consulting in Birmingham, and Stephen was practicing law in Georgia when, in 1998, they decided to return home to Merigold and help with the McCarty family business.

“It worked out really well,” Stephen said. “It allowed my brother to work alongside Uncle Lee and Aunt Pup and focus on the artistic side of the business while I took over the business side. We wanted to see if we could prove Thomas Wolfe wrong,” he laughed, “and see if we really could come home again, and we did. We have been so blessed over the years.”

Stephen and Jamie Smith are fourth-generation residents of Merigold.

“I think we are the most recognized town with 527 people in the state of Mississippi,” Stephen laughed.

“Uncle Lee always said that if you create something of quality, people will find you,” Stephen shared. “McCarty’s pieces remind customers of home and a sense of place.”

This may be why the iconic McCarty’s pottery has never been advertised, and in its 70-plus years of business, there has never been a sign on the studio.

(Photo from Flickr)

In addition to beautiful pottery, McCarty’s is home to award-winning gardens right behind the mule barn. The Smithsonian inducted the gardens behind the studio into the Archives of American Gardens, and they are simply stunning.

McCarty’s pottery—you’ll know it when you see it. It has unintentionally become a cornerstone of Mississippi culture.

“Lee and Pup McCarty took nothing and created something beautiful,” Stephen stated. “They left the world a better place, and they did it right here in Merigold, Mississippi. That is their legacy.”