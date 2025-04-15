ABB doubling size of operations in Tate County

Swiss-based manufacturer investing $40 million, creating 122 jobs at Senatobia site.

ABB, a global electrification technology company based in Switzerland, is expanding operations in Senatobia to meet growing market demand of its air circuit breaker and molded case circuit breaker lines.

When the 200,000 square foot expansion is completed next spring, it will double the size of its existing manufacturing site in Senatobia and add 122 jobs.

“Economic development in Mississippi is thriving, and this latest win from ABB continues that trend,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “The reasons companies like ABB continuously choose to invest private capital and create more jobs in Mississippi are crystal clear: our inviting business environment and pro-business mindset. Mississippi has momentum, and this investment is further proof of that.”

ABB’s Senatobia expansion marks the latest in a string of $3 billion in U.S. investments since 2017, and more than $500 million in the past three years. ABB opened a new $100 million manufacturing facility and innovation laboratory for industrial electric drives last October in New Berlin, Wisc. This month, ABB plans to open a new $40 million factory in Albuquerque, N.M., to manufacture the newest technologies for power grid hardening and resilience.

In addition to the $40 million plant extension in Senatobia, ABB announced in March $80 million to build a new 320,000-square-foot facility in Selmer, Tenn., creating 50 skilled jobs. The new factory in Tennessee will produce essential electrical distribution equipment for large-scale industrial and technology-driven facilities, including data centers, factories and high-rise residential and office spaces where consistent, high-quality power is critical. ABB’s busway and bus plug products simplify customers’ power distribution, supporting seamless expansion or reconfiguration without the need for extensive rewiring.

ABB Selmer, TN Rendering

“Demand is increasing steadily for advanced electrification technologies, driven by growth in key sectors including data centers and utilities,” said ABB CEO Morten Wierod. “Our new facilities in Selmer and Senatobia will keep our U.S. customers at the cutting edge of the energy transition, and help them meet their performance, productivity and energy efficiency goals.”

The Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) is providing ABB some financial assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX, program.

“So far in 2025, Mississippi has seen tremendous economic development success, and ABB’s latest investment in Tate County further builds upon that progress,” said MDA executive director Bill Cork. “We have the workforce, the resources, the prime location, and extensive transportation network that enable companies to optimize speed to market. Combine these attributes with a government that works hard to ensure companies succeed in Mississippi, and it’s no wonder we’re experiencing this momentum in all corners of our state. MDA is proud to once again support ABB as it grows in Senatobia.”

The Senatobia plant renovation may create even more jobs. ABB’s announcement last month said 200 jobs would be created in Senatobia, but “ABB has committed to creating 122 jobs” in Mississippi, explained MDA spokesperson Tammy Craft.

Tate County and the city of Senatobia also are assisting with the project.

“The Tate County and Senatobia community couldn’t be more thrilled with the expansion of ABB,” said Tate County Economic Development Foundation executive director Anna Cardona. “More jobs in our area means more residents living and working in Tate County, which is great.”

Established in the late 1800s, Switzerland-based ABB employs approximately 110,000 worldwide. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ABBN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (ABB).

For more than a century, ABB has been operating in the U.S., its largest market. It employs 17,000 across 40 manufacturing, distribution, and research and development (R&D) sites in 20 states from its U.S. office in Cary, NC. ABB has a presence in all 50 states. Approximately 80 percent of products ABB sells in the U.S. are manufactured in the U.S. Last year, ABB reported U.S. revenue of nearly $9 billion.