Connector of people: New Mississippi Symphony Orchestra executive director Janet Reihle

Reihle looks to infuse a sense of freshness to the 80-year-old organization that has been a cornerstone in Mississippi’s capital city.

Janet Reihle, the new president and executive director of the Mississippi Symphony Orchestra (MSO), assumed her position on April 1. If the first week is a predictor of the future, great things are in store for the symphony’s eighty-first season, which begins in August. A self-described “connector of people,” she knows how to cast a vision, roll up her sleeves, and inspire others to come along.

Co-chairman Hugh Parker of the symphony’s search committee was quoted in a press release in late March, “Janet’s energy, enthusiasm, and deep understanding of Mississippi stood out among dozens of candidates in our nationwide search for a new leader.”

Her work resume is impressive, but a quick look at her back story suggests that she has unknowingly prepared for this job her entire life.

Janet’s Mississippi roots go generations deep. A native of Sebastopol in Scott County, where her grandfather pastored a small Presbyterian church, she was a little girl when he enlisted Janet and her sister as pianists. She laughs that her sister had the better skill, but her love and appreciation for good music began with those familiar hymns.

In high school, she developed an interest in the local band scene. Many talented groups played all over the state in college towns and community events. Janet was an avid fan, and it was her nature to share her favorite discoveries with everyone.

As the only person in her graduating class from Sebastopol Attendance Center heading straight to a four-year university, she chose the not-too-far-away University of Southern Mississippi.

“I was immediately drawn to the music industry field largely because I was very involved in the local band scene. I became involved in the theatre program there, and I loved being around those creative people,” Janet says. Indeed, she did.

From a technical perspective, she learned the ins and outs of everything from reel-to-reel recording, strategic ways to promote musicians, and the business side of creating a plan. Janet loved every minute. When one of her professors read a paper she had written, he called her to his office and, to her surprise, said, “You’re in the wrong department. Go to the communications department.”

“And so, I did,” Janet said. “That was the first time I felt led in a career path.”

There, she expanded her skills with hands-on instruction in photography, nonprofit storytelling, and community engagement. Every day brought new inspiration, and Janet said candidly, “It just felt natural to me.”

With her characteristic enthusiasm to embrace what she loves, she continued to promote local bands. One of her most significant promotion endeavors of all time led a Hattiesburg FM radio station to hire her as a DJ. She aced the on-air gift of gab, and even there, she learned a few nuts-and-bolts skills that proved beneficial later.

For the past 22 years, Janet has called the Jackson area “home.” Her leadership roles include positions at the Metro YMCAs of Mississippi and as Executive Director of the Chamber of Flowood’s Visitor’s Center. Her continual quest for growth and quality led her to be part of Mississippi State University’s first Excellence in Tourism Leadership program and to acquire the Professional in Destination Management distinction from Destination International.

As Executive Director of the orchestra, Janet’s broad skill set will infuse a needed sense of freshness to a worthy and dedicated organization that has been, for 80 years, a cornerstone of all that is remarkable about the capital city and Mississippi. She is something like a friendly church greeter who loves the organization she has been called to represent and delivers the message to all who come.

“We welcome everybody! Wear sequins or blue jeans. We have something for everyone!”

Each year, 75,000 Mississippians attend a live performance. Among them are 15,000 students, 1000 schoolchildren participating in weekly string instruction, and citizens attending informal free matinees away from a concert hall. With a varied style menu, almost every musical preference will find something that satisfies.

The 2024-2025 season suffered a blow with the temporary closure of Thalia Mara Hall. Alternate venues around the capital city were quickly secured, and the successful season, despite the challenge of temporary “homelessness” speaks volumes about the musicians’ professionalism and the fan base’s devotion.

The best thing, however, according to Janet, was the expanded exposure to the community as many, who do not often venture downtown, bought tickets for a concert close to their neighborhood. That phenomenon could generate some new ideas for Janet Reihle’s creative mind.

One of her stated goals is to expand programming and increase community engagement, and that vision encompasses engagement from the Gulf Coast to the Tennessee line. It is well documented that music is a unifier, “drawing people of all backgrounds and ages together in a shared experience through the power of a live performance.

On a recent Sunday evening, Janet sat in the back of the auditorium as the full orchestra rehearsed for their final Bravo season concert. “I was so inspired to see how these incredible musicians moved through the difficult music. I think sitting in on rehearsals will be one of my favorite parts of this job.”

Look for a coming announcement soon about the 2025-2026 concert season. Janet Reihle is sure none of us want to miss it!

For more information, upcoming events, and tickets, click here.