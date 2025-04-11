Mississippi’s state parks: Nature’s playground

Each state park is unique, and its terrain represents the region in Mississippi in which it’s located.

Looking for a budget-friendly, fun-filled activity with stunning scenery? Look no further than Mississippi’s State Parks. The Magnolia State is home to 25 beautiful state parks, brimming with opportunities for outdoor activities and memories to be made.

Fish in the Mississippi waters, hike nature’s trails, kayak, canoe, camp, bird watch, take photographs, or even paint the scenery around you… the options are endless.

Many state parks offer a waterpark or pool, perfect for the upcoming summer weather. In addition, most state parks provide well-maintained restrooms and picnic areas, and some even have cabins for overnight stays. The cost of visiting these parks is minimal, with most activities being free or requiring a small entrance fee. In our busy lives, we often forget about these native treasures scattered throughout our state.

Mississippi’s state parks offer nature playgrounds to locals and tourists visiting the area.

(Photo: Tishomingo State Park, John Goodrow)

Each state park is unique, and its terrain represents the region in Mississippi in which it’s located. My family and I recently hiked in Tishomingo State Park; this is an example of a true hidden gem in Northeast Mississippi. We explored the incredible rock formations and sandstone bluffs. There are small waterfall rapids surrounded by various trees and greenery. And, of course, we had to walk across the famous “Swinging Bridge.” This 200-foot-long suspension footbridge hangs high above Bear Creek. It was constructed by CCC workers for the state park in 1939, and it is considered one of the most “jaw-dropping bridges in the South,” making it a popular attraction for visitors. Only five people can cross the iconic bridge at a time, which can and will sway!

State parks are great ways to spend a Saturday or a weekend. Many people enjoy vacationing in our beautiful parks, which have also become popular places for homeschool groups to gather. State parks are not just natural havens but also vibrant community hubs.

(Photo: Paul B. Johnson State Park)

Heather Peterson, manager of Paul B. Johnson in Hattiesburg, shared, “We have a homeschool group that meets here once a week. They learn about nature and the different kinds of plants and wildlife around us. Soon, they will make plaques for our park that identify the different kinds of trees we have in our trails. It’s really wonderful that they come here.” This sense of community is what makes our state parks truly special.

April is a month of vibrant activities at our state parks. From a guided bird-watching hike at Le Fleur’s Bluff State Park to a Youth Fishing Rodeo at LeRoy Percy State Park, there’s something for everyone. However, the most anticipated event is the Easter Egg Hunt, a beloved tradition that brings joy and laughter to families across the state.

Easter Egg Hunts

With Easter just around the corner (Sunday, April 20), egg hunts across the state are about to be in full force. Consider participating in an egg hunt or activity at a local state park this Easter season. It’s a tradition that will bring joy and laughter to the whole family.

“We love hosting egg hunts,” Peterson shared. “We will have 5,000 eggs for children to hunt this year; many of them are filled with goodies, and we have golden eggs, too. We have five different age groups, with 1,000 eggs available per group. We do this so parents can take photos, and each age group has a fair chance at gathering eggs.”

(Photo: mdwfp.com)

With an Easter bunny to visit, eggs to hunt, and a beautiful backdrop, there is ample opportunity for fun and egg-citement at the following state parks this Easter season:

Cossar State Park – April 12, 2025

Trace State Park – April 12, 2025

Legion State Park – April 18, 2025

Roosevelt State Park – April 19, 2025

Percy Quin State Park – April 19, 2025

Tombigbee State Park – April 19, 2025

Paul B Johnson State Park – April 19, 2025

Lake Lincoln State Park – April 19, 2025

Hugh White State Park – April 19, 2025

“State parks are so important,” Peterson shared. “They give people in the community a place to relax and sit in nature—that’s more important than ever these days. Each park is different, but each park is beautiful, too. Here at Paul B. Johnson, you can’t beat our lake view. There is beauty everywhere you look, and state parks allow us to take it all in.”

Whether it’s for an upcoming Easter Egg Hunt or a Saturday on the lake, Mississippi’s State Parks are a tremendous asset to our state.