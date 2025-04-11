Magnolia Mornings: April 11, 2025

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Capitol Police officer, K-9 injured in Jackson traffic stop shooting

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) said Thursday that it is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving the Capitol Police Department in Jackson that occurred in the area of I-55 and McDowell Road on April 10.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a Capitol Police officer was conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle on McDowell Road when another unrelated vehicle approached and opened fire on the officer. The officer discharged his weapon, striking the subject, who then fled the scene. The subject stopped at a nearby gas station and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A K-9 inside the officer’s patrol vehicle was also struck during the incident. The extent of the K-9’s injuries is unknown at this time.

The Capitol Police officer was not seriously physically injured.

MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing the investigation, MBI’s agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.

2. Ronstadt, Lynn being honored at Congress of Country Music

The Congress of Country Music announced Thursday that they are hosting a special unveiling of two mural projects celebrating country music icons Linda Ronstadt and Loretta Lynn in Downtown Philadelphia.

The event coincides with the Chris Stapleton performances and the Congressional Sessions at the historic Ellis Theater on Saturday, April 12.

The Ronstadt mural was sponsored by Bob and Jean Mills Jacobucci and is dedicated to Larry Mills, Bobby Jean Mills, and Rose D. Garrett. The artist is Kim Mills Kilpatrick. The Lynn mural was sponsored by the Case & Lauderdale Family and is dedicated to Bill Lauderdale and his son, David Lauderdale. The artist for the mural on the South Wall (facing main street) is Bill Lauderdale. The artist for the mural on the West Wall (facing Holland Ave.) is Loretta Lynn.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. SAVE Act passes in U.S. House, now awaits Senate action

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., May 7, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

As reported by The Hill, four Democrats joined Republicans in the U.S. House to pass, for a second time, a stand-alone bill that would “require proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections and impose voter roll purge requirements on states.”

“The legislation — formally titled the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act — passed in a 220-208 vote,” The Hill reported, adding, “Democrats argue the bill is a misguided effort to ban an already illegal practice and will just make it tougher for Americans to vote, including scores of people who don’t readily have proof of citizenship.”

The Hill went on to report, “Last year the bill was ignored by the Democratic-led Senate. This year, however, the bill could be received more favorably under a GOP majority and has been championed by President Trump, though it would likely need to overcome a Democratic filibuster.”

2. Kennedy launches autism study

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. looks on during a press conference about Utah’s new fluoride ban, food additives and SNAP funds legislation, Monday, April 7, 2025, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Melissa Majchrzak)

Roll Call reports that Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Thursday announced plans to launch a controversial new multinational study into autism.

“We have launched a massive testing and research effort that is going to involve hundreds of scientists from around the world. By September we will know what has caused the autism epidemic and we will be able to eliminate those exposures,” said Kennedy, as reported by Roll Call.

Roll Call noted, “The announcement, made during a Cabinet meeting with President Donald Trump, comes amid lingering criticism that Kennedy has offered mixed messaging on vaccination, including whether it causes autism.”

Sports

1. Southern Miss by at The Rock this Saturday

(Photo from Southern Miss Athletics)

Southern Miss will conclude its first spring drills under new Coach Charles Huff on Saturday with the school’s annual Spring Game set for 2 p.m. at The Rock. The public is invited to this free event. Gates open at 1 p.m.

The festivities will include a game with four five-minute quarters with a running clock.

Seating will be available in the lower west side and south end zone with concessions available for purchase in those areas.

Free flip cards with full team roster and coaching staff will be available for fans as well as a postgame autograph session following the game.

The first 10 fans that enter will receive a free “Huff Hat” and several of those in attendance will be chosen to participate in on-field activities during the breaks. The winners of those competitions will receive a commemorative football signed by Coach Huff.

2. What’s on tap for the Big 3 in college baseball this weekend

(Photo from Ole Miss Athletics)

Mississippi Big 3 face key conference matchups in their three-game series this weekend. Here is a look at what’s on tap for Ole Miss, Southern Miss and Mississippi State:

No. 6 Ole Miss is hosting No. 5 Tennessee in what is sure to be a tense battle of SEC foes. First pitch on Friday is set for 6:30 p.m. with Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.



No. 23 Southern Miss continues its road swing over at Texas State. The Sun Belt series starts Friday at Bobcat Ballpark at 6 p.m. and continues Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m.

Mississippi State heads to Tuscaloosa to take on No. 12 Alabama. The SEC series starts at 6 p.m. on Friday and continues Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.

Markets & Business

1. Tariff war continues as dollar falls

(Graph sharded by the Wall Street Journal)

The Wall Street Journal reports that trade war between the world’s largest economies spiraled further Friday, “with China lifting tariffs on the U.S. to 125% and scoffing that further American levies would be seen around the globe as a ‘joke.'”

“Contracts tied to the Dow industrials, the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 rose modestly in volatile trading. The Stoxx Europe 600 edged lower, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 index dropped 3% to close the week. The dollar extended its weeklong decline,” WSJ reported. “China’s decision marked the latest escalation in a tariff tit-for-tat that has grabbed global attention and rattled financial markets this month. Earlier, Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney said his government will counter ‘unjustified’ U.S. levies of 25% on steel, aluminum and cars and inflict ‘maximum pain.'”

WSJ added, “The U.S. dollar fell Friday for a fifth straight day, on track for its worst week since 2022.”

2. Meta heads to court in antitrust case

FILE – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 10, 2018, about the use of Facebook data to target American voters in the 2016 election. Zuckerberg, who was back in damage control mode on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, when he apologized to the parents of children exploited, bullied or driven to self harm via social media, has accumulated a long history of public apologies, often issued in the wake of crisis or when Facebook users rose up against unannounced changes in its service. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

CNBC reports that Meta will face off against the U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Monday “in a high-stakes antitrust trial that could result in the company divesting Instagram and WhatsApp.”

“The trial in Washington is expected to last weeks and centers around the FTC’s allegations that Meta monopolizes the personal social networking market,” CNBC reported. “CEO Mark Zuckerberg, former COO Sheryl Sandberg, Instagram co-founder Kevin Systrom and other current and former Meta executives are expected to testify, along with top brass from rivals TikTok, Snap and Google’s YouTube, according to a legal filing.”

CNBC went on to report, “The FTC claims Meta shouldn’t have been allowed to buy Instagram for $1 billion in 2012 and WhatsApp for $19 billion in 2014, and the agency is calling for those units to be sliced off from the Menlo Park, California, company.”