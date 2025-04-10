Senate District 18 special election to be held Tuesday, April 15

Voters will decide who among the five candidates will complete the term of now Supreme Court Justice Jenifer Branning.

Voters in Mississippi’s Senate District 18 will head to the polls on Tuesday, April 15, to elect their new senator in a special election.

Senate District 18 encompasses Leake, Winston and Neshoba counties.

Map showing boundaries for State Senate District 18

The winner of the race will serve out the unexpired term of now Supreme Court Justice Jenifer Branning. Branning had held the legislative seat since 2016 as a Republican prior to her resignation to serve on the state’s highest court.

Five candidates qualified to run in the non-partisan special election in Senate District 18. They are:

Mark Forsman

Lindsey Kidd

Jackson I. ‘Ike’ Melton

Marty Sistrunk

Lane Taylor

Left to Right: Ike Melton, Mark Forsman, Lane Taylor, Lindsey Kidd, and Marty Sistrunk

Learn more about the candidates here.

Polls will open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m. on April 15 for this special election. Any voter in line at 7:00 p.m. is legally entitled to cast a ballot.

Voters are required to show photo identification at the polls.

If no candidate receives 50 percent plus one vote on Tuesday, a runoff will be held on May 13.