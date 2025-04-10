Skip to content
Home
>
Economy
>
Inflation fell last month as gas prices...

Inflation fell last month as gas prices dropped sharply, a sign prices cooling before tariffs

By: Christopher Rugaber, Associated Press - April 10, 2025

Tropical Weather Francine Louisiana

Shoppers in a suburb of New Orleans gather food supplies at a grocery store, Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Jack Brook)

  • The delay of the sweeping tariffs will likely limit upcoming price increases and has reduced the chances of a recession, economists say.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. inflation declined last month as the cost of gas fell, a sign that price growth was cooling even as President Donald Trump ramped up his tariff threats.

Consumer prices rose just 2.4% in March from a year earlier, the Labor Department said Thursday, down from 2.8% in February. That is the lowest inflation figure since September.

Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, core prices rose 2.8% compared with a year ago, down from 3.1% in February, the second straight decline. Economists closely watch core prices because they are considered a better guide to where inflation is headed.

The report shows that inflation is mostly cooling after remaining stubbornly elevated through the fall and winter. Core prices were stuck at 3.3% for five months before slowing in February. Still, most economists expect that remaining tariffs could lift prices a bit later this year.

Trump had imposed sweeping tariffs on nearly 60 nations last week, which sent financial markets into a tailspin and caused sharp drops in business and consumer sentiment. Yet on Wednesday he paused those duties for 90 days. He kept a steep 125% tariff on all imports from China and 25% duties on steel, aluminum, imported cars, and many goods from China and Mexico.

The remaining duties are still likely to lift inflation this year, economists say, even with the 90-day pause on some tariffs.

The delay of the sweeping tariffs will likely limit upcoming price increases and has reduced the chances of a recession, economists say. Yet the uncertainty surrounding whether the duties will be imposed will continue to weigh on the economy.

Share
About the Author(s)
More Like This
More From This Author
Economy  |  Christopher Rugaber, Associated Press  • 
March 28, 2025

US inflation remained elevated last month as consumer spending recovered
Economy  |  Christopher Rugaber, Associated Press  • 
March 19, 2025

Federal Reserve keeps interest rate unchanged, sees slower growth, slightly higher inflation ahead
News  |  Christopher Rugaber, Associated Press ,  Anne D'Innocenzio, Associated Press  • 
March 17, 2025

Americans increased spending tepidly last month as anxiety over the economy takes hold
Previous Story
News  |  Magnolia Tribune  • 
April 10, 2025

Magnolia Mornings: April 10, 2025