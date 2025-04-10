Fare on Eighth: A fusion of faith, fate, and food

Born of the belief that food does more than nourish the body, Fare aims also to nourish the soul.

Downtown Meridian, Mississippi, thrives with longtime local restaurant favorites. Snuggled amid these perennial favorites, is Fare on Eighth, a relatively new clean-plate culinary conversion with an organic menu wrapped in faith, flavor, and purpose. Native Mississippian April Sellers is the owner and visionary behind the healthy yet scrumptious eatery.

The idea evolved from April’s previous venture, Clean Plate, an endeavor that grew into the ideal template. When an opportunity arose to merge ideas with another small business, April came to Meridian to expand everything she had poured into Clean Plate into her new concept—Fare on Eighth.

“At the time, I didn’t fully understand the reasons behind every mistake, decision (good or bad), fear, and challenge (accepted or neglected),” she admitted. “Now, every moment I spend as the founder of Fare is strengthened by those five years of growth with Clean Plate.”

She didn’t walk the road alone initially. However, her business partner decided to step away six months after Fare’s grand opening in early 2024. April leaned into the new business’s time and labor demands and emerged with heightened determination and grit. Her early stumbles taught April how to run a business and lead purposefully. She budgets smarter and manages her team with structure and team strategy, focusing on her community values. She’s not afraid to adjust when an approach is not working.

“I believe that everything happens for a reason, and I trust that I am exactly where I’m meant to be,” she says, adding that she learned to trust her voice and to concentrate on her leadership. She reimagined Fare as a solo endeavor and allowed the community and family to drive her.

Born of the belief that food does more than nourish the body, Fare aims also to nourish the soul. So, April created it as a space of intersection: nourishment with accessibility. Therefore, patrons don’t have to choose between health and taste, time and experience, cost and quality.

“I want to make fresh, whole foods more accessible and affordable while promoting wellness in a holistic way,” she said, “physically, financially, mentally, and emotionally.”

April’s philosophy is that healthy eating is not only for the elite and that nutrition should never be a luxury. But she doesn’t preach kale or advocate against fast food. She meets people where they are in their diets. Fare’s ever-changing menu ensures healthy, tasty choices and meets the needs of busy moms grabbing lunch, travelers passing through, and those seeking healing through food. The restaurant’s open cooler allows those on the go to grab and go.

Fare’s inventive cocktails are designed to pair with the food, like the “Golden Hour” margarita, a smooth, citrusy, and clean drink. Among the most requested menu items is the reimagined sloppy joe, a carefully crafted classic that aligns with the clean-plate philosophy. Made from scratch, with a spaghetti squash base and a sauce free of preservatives, sugars, and artificial ingredients, the organic turkey is seasoned, simmered, and then paired with steamed broccoli.

“Using fresh, whole, natural foods is imperative, as those ingredients become expensive quickly,” April elaborated. “Managing those expenses isn’t easy, and not passing those costs on to the patron is also not easy, but we research, hunt, and explore every option to ensure that the patron will always be served the highest quality, freshest components.”

Today’s success and what Fare on Eighth becomes would not be possible without April’s family, who have washed dishes after long shifts, packed delivery bags on sleepless nights, and prayed over challenges.

“Through every hurdle, change, and accomplishment, I feel their love through unwavering support and encouragement each day I open Fare’s doors to Meridian and its visitors,” she said. “My wonderful husband formulates the projections and P&Ls, spotting trends and analytics that are foreign to me but critical to a business’s success.”

In short, their secret sauce is not on the menu—it’s in the human connection. Fare is a growing family in the making, with shared sacrifices and a collective hope mixed into every recipe, greeting, and late-night brainstorming. The pluses are in the small, everyday moments, like when a mom finds a clean meal for her allergy-prone child or the exhausted teacher who grabs a nutritious lunch. These moments mold the family atmosphere of knowing the customers and the customers knowing you.

“I adore what Meridian brings to the forefront and only want to serve in a way that highlights its diverse experiences,” April said. “Spotlighting the need for whole, nutritious food options bridges a gap here. Fare on Eighth brings balance, stability, and joy to life.”

Feeding someone is an intimate exchange of trust, and April won’t take that lightly. “I love the time I get to spend in the kitchen creating exciting new foods that our patrons enjoy without consuming unhealthy components.”

Although Fare began as her mission, it’s now a beacon reminding her daily to keep her purpose and vision on track even when plans derail.