Magnolia Mornings: April 7, 2025

In Mississippi

1. Bentonia Fire Department destroyed by fire

WJTV reports that the Bentonia Fire Department was destroyed during a fire on Saturday.

“I will have to say, the men and women from all over our county and surrounding counties came out to help. That’s what it’s about! Laying aside differences and dividers and just coming together as one to get the job done. I am very proud tonight. Yes we lost our station, but we built something together tonight, something special,” said Bentonia Fire Chief Scotty Smith on WJTV.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

2. Severe weather again impacts Mississippi, one fatality reported

Another weekend of severe weather tore through the Magnolia State.

According to MEMA, reports of homes damaged, trees down, flooding, and power outages due to the severe storms are still coming in.

There has been one fatality in Jasper County and one injury in Pontotoc County reported to MEMA, the agency reported Sunday.

Initial damage assessments are underway, and 14 counties are currently reporting damage.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. It’s all part of the plan, White House says

President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House, Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

The Wall Street Journal reports that financial markets, universities, law firms and world leaders are reeling from President Donald Trump’s agenda, but the White House says this was always the plan.

“In many ways, Trump is doing what he said he would on the campaign trail, and aspects of his agenda, including deportations, have broad public appeal. But the collective impact has been dizzying for many,” WSJ reported. “Trump’s tariffs—an effort to reshape the global trading system—have put many Americans in a defensive pose as they decide how to handle the likelihood of higher prices and a rout in the market that wiped out $6.6 trillion in market value last week. Foreign governments are deciding whether to fight or negotiate new tariffs or accede. America’s allies and adversaries are reviewing their military spending as they consider a world in which Trump uses America’s military and economic muscle to squeeze every advantage from other countries at the expense of U.S. alliances.”

WSJ went on to add, “The open question is whether his disruption is helping him achieve his ambitions to end foreign wars, slash government and strip liberals of their power in American culture, or whether he has engendered a pushback that will undermine his plans.”

2. Congressional GOP move to curb injunctions

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., Tuesday, May 7, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The Hill reports that the Trump administration’s “repeated losses in courts have sparked Republican efforts to limit the reach of the judiciary, something Democrats argue is designed to hamstring reviews of lawless orders.”

“Congressional Republicans have rolled out two legislative vehicles that would curb nationwide injunctions, arguing this will restore order to the judiciary and put district court judges in their place,” The Hill reported, adding, “But Democrats say the bills are an attack on a system that is rightfully reviewing a record-high number of executive actions from President Trump that exceed the bounds of the law.”

The Hill noted, “In pushing their legislation, Republicans have complained about the power of one judge to stall a Trump directive, citing a string of court cases where judges have at least temporarily blocked his policies.”

Sports

1. Big 3 weekend baseball roundup

(Photo from Miss. State Athletics)

Weather and hot tempers caused an up and down weekend for Mississippi’s Big 3 on the college baseball diamond. Here’s the weekend roundup:

No. 9 Ole Miss won 2 out of 3 at Kentucky, and are now 24-7 overall and 8-4 in the SEC. The Rebels will travel to Memphis on Tuesday before hosting Alcorn State on Wednesday

No. 13 Southern Miss lost its first three-game series of the season, dropping 2 out of 3 at Marshall. The Golden Eagles are now 22-10 overall and 8-4 in the Sun Belt. Southern Miss continues their eight-game road swing at Alabama Tuesday.

Mississippi State took 2 out of 3 at home against South Carolina. The Bulldogs, now 19-13 overall and 3-9 in the SEC, travel to UAB on Tuesday.

2. Ole Miss hosting ‘Meet the Rebels Day’

(Photo from Ole Miss Athletics)

Ole Miss Athletics, in partnership with the Grove Collective, is welcoming fans to the Manning Center to visit with football players at Meet the Rebels Day, on Saturday, April 12, from 1-3 p.m. Admission is free.

The program will take place on a stage on the indoor field beginning at 1:30 p.m. The Voice of the Rebels David Kellum will serve as host and conduct Q&As with head coach Lane Kiffin, other Rebel coaches and Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter.

Fans will have the opportunity to take their photo with The Golden Egg and other trophies.

Markets & Business

1. Stocks nose-dive to start new week

(From the New York Times)

The New York Times reports that stocks around the world “nose-dived on Monday, and the S&P 500 was poised to drop again, as President Trump signaled that he would not pull back from global tariffs that have made investors increasingly pessimistic about the economy.”

“The routs in global markets reflected deepening concern that Mr. Trump’s significant new taxes on U.S. imports could disrupt global supply chains, cause inflation to accelerate and spark a severe economic downturn. ‘There’s no sign yet that markets are finding a bottom and beginning to stabilize,’ analysts at Deutsche Bank wrote in a note,” NYT reported.

NYT added, “Mr. Trump on Sunday evening said that he would not ease tariffs on other countries ‘unless they pay us a lot of money.’ He dismissed concerns that his steep new taxes on imports would lead to higher prices, calling them ‘a very beautiful thing.'”

2. Big Lots coming back to Tupelo, Pearl

Variety Wholesalers has announced the first wave of openings for newly acquired Big Lots! locations, starting on April 10 with nine stores across six states. The locations in Tupelo and Pearl are on the list of nine.

Variety Wholesalers has acquired 219 Big Lots! stores out of bankruptcy.

The company said customers will experience remodeled stores, a large selection of closeout deals and new merchandise categories, including apparel for the family and electronics.

Variety Wholesalers will reopen the remaining acquired locations in subsequent waves, with approximately 55 stores in the second wave opening on Thursday, May 1st. The remaining stores will open through early June and lead up to a grand opening celebration that will take place across all stores this fall. BigLots.com and Big Lots! social media channels will feature more news and updates on store announcements.