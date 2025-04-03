No timeline or agenda set for special session, Governor Reeves says

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves explains to reporters some of the line items that he vetoed from the appropriations allocated by the state Legislature, Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

In a press conference Thursday afternoon, Governor Tate Reeves (R) said he is not worried that legislators left Jackson this week without passing next fiscal year’s budget.

“I’m not saying it’s a good thing, but it happens,” he said, noting this is the third budget impasse since he was elected to public office in 2003.

Reeves told reporters there is no budget crisis and should be no fear of a government shutdown.

The House left town Wednesday and the Senate followed on Thursday without hammering out Mississippi’s $7 billion budget, projected to be the largest in state history.

Governor Reeves said he does not know at this time when he will call for the special session or if other items favored by conservatives, such as school choice, a parents’ bill of rights and mobile sport betting, will be on the agenda.

Before he does call a special session, Reeves said legislative leadership needs to be close to an agreement on spending bill. He said he believes legislative leaders are close to an agreement.

“I have no intention of calling a special session for members to stare at each other,” Reeves said. “They need to go to their corners, get some water and towel off.”

Reeves did praise members for passing a massive tax reform bill, which phases out the state income taxes, reduces the sales tax on groceries, increases the gas tax and provides for a new tier within the state employees retirement system.

When asked about potential changes to the triggers in the tax reform bill he signed into law last week, Reeves said he has no issues with them for now.

“I am open to considering anything,” he said, calling it a “big, beautiful bill.”

Reeves also said he is not too concerned about the funding cuts coming from Washington D.C. at this point. He said much of the funding being axed was aimed at helping states during the COVID-19 pandemic.

When asked about legislation heading to his desk, the Governor said he would sign a ban on diversity, equity and inclusion programs in the state’s schools and universities.

Proponents of the ban argue it will “level the playing field” for students and ensure hiring and academic opportunities are based on individual merit and achievement.

Opponents argue removing DEI from consideration in the manner it is being done is racist and will erase strides minorities have made in Mississippi, resulting in costly legal cases.

Wrapping up the 30-minute press conference, Governor Reeves praised legislators for creating a Tier 5 in PERS, saying it is an ideal solution for a new workforce that likes mobility and who does not tend to remain in one job for 25-30 years. The new tier provides for a hybrid plan.

Critics argue the new program will not attract workers and hurt in recruiting state employees.

“I am not really sure that is accurate,” Reeves said, noting that young people want more flexibility than current and retired workers. “I believe it’s not government place to tell someone what to do with their retirement.”