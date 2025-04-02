Top stories from Mississippi’s Municipal Primary Elections

Over 80 percent of capital city Democrats choose someone other than Lumumba, Republican voters in Ocean Springs clean house, and more headlines from Tuesday’s primary elections.

Most of Mississippi’s 300 cities and towns held Municipal Primary Elections on Tuesday, with voters selecting their party’s nominees ahead of the June 3 General Election.

However, in more than a few locations due to the lack of candidates, the primary elections determined who will serve as Mayor, Aldermen, Councilman, and more for the next four years as there was no General Election opponent waiting in the wings.

Here is a look at some of the top mayoral races from Tuesday night. Some of numbers are final while others are unofficial results.

Jackson

Over 80 percent of voters in the city’s Democratic Primary chose candidates other than incumbent Mayor Chokwe Lumumba.

Lumumba, seeking re-election while under indictment in a federal bribery case, was able to muster less than 17 percent of the vote on Tuesday in the crowded field. He says he is not guilty of the charges.

State Senator John Horhn led the pack, winning over 48 percent of the vote. Horhn and Lumumba will meet in the April 22 Democratic Primary Runoff.

On the Republican side, Kenny Gee and Wilfred Beal will meet in a runoff.

In total, 19 candidates were running for mayor in the capital city. The winner of the Democratic runoff will be the favorite heading into the June 3 General Election.

Ocean Springs

Incumbent Mayor Kenny Holloway suffered a huge defeat in his bid for re-election on Tuesday, as Alderman-at-large Bobby Cox ran away with the vote in the Republican Primary.

Cox won 74 percent of the vote in the four-man race, sending him into the city’s mayor’s office come July.

Voters also cleaned house on the Board of Aldermen, as most all incumbents lost their primary races on Tuesday.

Pass Christian

With the backing of former Mayor Chipper McDermott, Kenny Torgeson defeated incumbent Mayor Jimmy Rafferty in the Republican Primary on Tuesday.

Torgeson won nearly 54 percent of the vote and the mayor’s seat as there is no General Election opponent.

Brandon

State Rep. Fred Shanks lost his bid to unseat incumbent Brandon Mayor Butch Lee.

Lee won nearly 70 percent of the vote on Tuesday in the Republican Primary, securing a fourth term.

Starkville

Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill appears poised to win another term after winning the Democratic Primary on Tuesday.

Spruill won 55 percent of the vote and will now face Republican Roger Bassett in the General Election on June 3.

Meridian

Meridian Mayor Jimmy Smith lost his re-election bid Tuesday to former mayor Percy Bland in the Democratic Primary. Bland won 67 percent of the vote.

There will be a General Election for this seat, as Stephen Boler is running as a Republican while Jimmy Copeland is running as an Independent.

Tupelo

Incumbent Mayor Todd Jordan easily won re-election Tuesday in the Republican Primary.

Jordan drew nearly 83 percent of the vote over challenger Rob Chambers.

Gulfport

Former State Rep. Sonia Williams-Barnes defeated Ronnie Henderson in the Democratic Primary with 84 percent of the vote on Tuesday, sending her through to the General Election in the mayor’s race.

Incumbent Mayor Billy Hewes did not seek re-election. Hewes instead threw his support behind Republican candidate Hugh Keating.

Keating and Williams-Barnes will meet in the June 3 General Election.

New Albany

Jeff Olson upset New Albany Mayor Tim Kent in the Republican primary on Tuesday.

Olson won 56 percent of the vote.

Flowood

For the first time in over 30 years, Flowood will have a new mayor.

Incumbent Mayor Gary Rhoads did not seek and 10th term this year, opening the seat up for newcomers.

On Tuesday, Alderwoman Kathy Smith won the Republican Primary with over 70 percent of the vote, sending her into the mayor’s office.

Philadelphia

The mayor’s race in Philadelphia is coming down to the wire as unofficial results show the three candidates in the Democratic Primary are all separated by a handful of votes.

Incumbent Mayor James Young is currently in third with 32 percent while challengers Cassie Hickman and Leroy Clemons won 34.2 percent and 33.9 percent, respectively.

Columbus

Councilman Stephen Jones won the Democratic Primary on Tuesday, winning 55 percent of the vote.

Jones will now face two independent challengers – Darren Leach and Bill Strauss – in the June 3 General Election.

Southaven

Incumbent Mayor Darren Musselwhite won re-election in the Republican Primary Tuesday with 76 percent of the vote, defeating Tommy Henley.

Horn Lake

Three-term incumbent Mayor Allen Latimer did not seek re-election this year, setting up an open seat race.

Danny Klein and Nat Baker will advance to a runoff in the Republican Primary. Klein led the field with 44 percent to Baker’s 38 percent.

The Republican runoff winner will face Democrat Jimmy Stokes in the June 3 General Election.