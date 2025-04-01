Magnolia Mornings: April 1, 2025

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Mississippi ranks No. 2 in U.S. for GDP growth

(From US Department of Commerce, BEA report)

According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, real gross domestic product (GDP) increased in 48 states and the District of Columbia in the fourth quarter of 2024, with Mississippi ranking second in growth.

“Agriculture, forestry, fishing, and hunting, which increased in 17 states, was the leading contributor to growth in six states including Arkansas, Mississippi, and Alabama, the states with the first-, second-, and fifth-largest increases in real GDP, respectively,” the U.S. Department of Commerce report noted.

2. UMMC hosting free cancer screenings

UMMC Cancer Center and Research Institute is hosting a See, Test and Treat event which aims to provide free cervical, breast, oral and lung cancer screenings for qualifying uninsured and underinsured women and men.

The See, Test and Treat program seeks to reduce cancer deaths and provide health education to participants.

The CCRI and the College of American Pathologists Foundation are hosting the event on Saturday, April 5 from 8a.m. to 11a.m. at the CCRI outpatient clinics at the Jackson Medical Mall.

Cancer screenings and education will include age-appropriate mammograms for women ages 40-64 and cervical cancer screening with a Pap test for women ages 21-64. Additionally, oral and lung cancer screenings will be available for men and women: oral cancer screenings for those ages 21-64 and lung cancer screenings for those ages 50-80 who are current or former smokers. Eligible participants will receive a free low-dose CT screening exam.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Special elections a test for Trump, Republicans

The Hill reports that President Donald Trump’s “appeal will face a test Tuesday in the Florida special election to replace his national security adviser Mike Waltz in Florida’s 6th Congressional District.”

“Trump and Waltz each won the district by over 30 points in November but Republican candidate Randy Fine has lagged behind in fundraising and some polling in the special election for the district,” The Hill reported. “Trump and other national Republicans have turned their attention to the race over the past week ahead of what is likely to be a litmus test for Trump’s brand in the state that has become the center for the GOP universe.”

The Hill went on to report, “A Republican loss in the sixth district would be a political earthquake. The district, which Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) used to hold, has not been represented by a Democrat since 1989.”

Florida is also holding a special election for the U.S. House seat formerly held by Matt Gaetz. Wisconsin is holding a state supreme court election that has also drawn much attention.

2. Alabama can’t prosecute over out-of-state abortions, judge rules

Alabama cannot prosecute doctors and reproductive health organizations for helping patients travel out of the state to obtain abortions, a federal judge ruled on Monday, as reported by the New York Times.

“Alabama has one of the strictest abortion bans in the country, and in 2022 its attorney general, Steve Marshall, a Republican, raised the possibility of charging doctors with criminal conspiracy for recommending abortion care out of state,” NYT reported. “Multiple clinics and doctors challenged Mr. Marshall’s comments in court, accusing him of threatening their First Amendment rights, as well as the constitutional right to travel.”

NYT added, “On Monday, the judge, Myron H. Thompson of the Middle District of Alabama, in Montgomery, ruled that Mr. Marshall would be violating both the First Amendment and the right to travel if he sought prosecution.”

Sports

1. Beard named 2025 Jim Phelan National Coach of the Year

Ole Miss Basketball Coach Chris Beard (Photo from Ole Miss Athletics on X)

According to Ole Miss Athletics, collegeInsider.com announced their recipient of the 2025 Jim Phelan National Coach of the Year award on Monday, selecting Ole Miss head coach Chris Beard as the top head coach in Division I college basketball.

In just his second season guiding the Rebels, Beard pushed Ole Miss to historic heights, matching the program’s furthest run in the NCAA Tournament with a Sweet 16 appearance. Ole Miss accumulated 24 wins this past season, tied for the third-most in program history, and set numerous statistical records.

The team recently picked up a victory over North Carolina in the opening round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament, before a convincing win over No. 3 seed Iowa State in the second round. They narrowly fell to No. 2-seeded Michigan State by three points in the Sweet 16.

The Jim Phelan Award is named in honor of the head coach who is best known for his 49-year career at Mount Saint Mary’s, where he accumulated over 800 wins and was inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008.

2. Ole Miss, Southern Miss baseball remain firmly planted in Top 25

(Photo from Ole Miss Athletics)

D1 Baseball released its new Top 25 on Monday with both Ole Miss and Southern Miss remaining firmly in the Top 25 college baseball rankings.

Ole Miss jumped six spots to No. 9 this week while Southern Miss stayed at No. 13.

Notably, eight of the Top 10 teams are SEC teams with Tennessee taking the No. 1 spot.

Southern Miss is the highest ranked Sun Belt team.

The Rebels take on Jackson State tonight in Oxford while the Golden Eagles host Tulane in Hattiesburg.

Markets & Business

1. Uncertainty on tariffs send stocks down

CNBC reports that stock futures fell Tuesday as the market awaited clarity from President Donald Trump regarding his tariff policy rollout.

“Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 203 points, or 0.5%. S&P 500 futures were down 0.4%, while Nasdaq-100 futures dipped 0.3%,” CNBC reported.

CNBC noted, “The White House on Wednesday is expected to unveil reciprocal tariffs on goods from virtually all countries. Investors had been hoping for a narrow approach toward administering the levies.”

2. Entergy MS announces new executives

Entergy Mississippi announced three new executives to lead all power plant operations, reliability and business operations across the company’s service area on Monday.

The appointments come as Entergy builds a new advanced power station in the Mississippi Delta.

The new executives include Lee Alexander, vice president of power plant operations, Kamisha Quates, vice president of reliability and Jeremy Vanderloo, vice president of business operations and strategy. The company said that collectively they bring more than 60 years of utility experience in operations, maintenance, project management, system planning, environmental standards, asset implementation, regulatory and public affairs.

“Lee, Kamisha and Jeremy have a wealth of knowledge that we’re lucky to have on our lead team,” said Haley Fisacklerly, president and CEO. “We’re at a critical moment with the construction of the Delta Blues Advanced Power Station and the retirement of the Gerald Andrus Steam Electric Station, and Lee will be an asset in this transition. As we continue to strengthen our grid for the future, Kamisha’s leadership will ensure power reliability for all of our customers. Jeremy has been integral to many of the recent significant milestones that have positioned us for this growth which will make lasting, positive change in our state.”