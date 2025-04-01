It’s Municipal Primary Election Day in Mississippi. Go vote!

In many cities and towns due to the lack of General Election candidates, today’s results will determine who will serve as Mayor, Councilman and more for the next four years.

Most of Mississippi’s cities and towns are holding Municipal Primary Elections today, April 1.

These primary elections are for voters to determine their party’s nominees ahead of the June 3 General Election. However, in more than a few locations due to the lack of candidates, the primary elections on Tuesday will determine who will serve as Mayor, Aldermen, Councilman, and more for the next four years.

The Mississippi Secretary of State reminds voters that polls open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m. Any voter in line at 7:00 p.m. is legally entitled to cast a ballot.

Voters are required to show photo identification at the polls before casting a ballot. A voter without an acceptable form of photo identification is entitled to cast an affidavit ballot.

If you are uncertain of where to vote in the Municipal Primary Election, contact your local city clerk’s office for precinct locations.

As a further reminder, it is unlawful to campaign for any candidate within 150 feet of any entrance to a polling place, unless on private property. Taking photos of your marked ballot is also prohibited.

If you requested an absentee ballot and plan to mail it in, the Secretary of State’s office said all mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by April 1 and received by Municipal Clerk’s Offices by April 8.

Should no candidate in a race receive 50 percent plus one vote in today’s primary election, a runoff election will be held on April 22.