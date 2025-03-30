What’s Happening, Mississippi? Things to do in the Magnolia State in April 2025

Enjoy Spring in Mississippi with gardens, catfish, crawfish, trains, meteors and more this April.

It’s said that April showers bring May flowers, but in central Mississippi, tulips and daffodils are in full bloom, along with Japanese dogwood and azaleas. It’s a great time of year to walk through a local botanical garden or even stroll through an open-air shopping center and get inspired by the beautiful container gardens.

There are events-o-plenty throughout the state this April. Pull out those shorts and t-shirts and get outdoors – the weather is divine!

World Catfish Festival – Belzoni – April 5

First held on Thursday, April 8, 1976, a Thursday, the World Catfish Festival event was held in conjunction with Governor Cliff Finch naming Humphreys County the Catfish Capital of the World.

Now a major attraction with food vendors, kid’s activities, arts and crafts vendors, and more, it’s a must-attend event when in the Delta.

Railroad Festival – Amory – April 10-13

Get ready for four days of fun for the 47th annual Railroad Festival in Amory.

Touch-a-Truck, arts and crafts, food vendors, car show, open mic singer-songwriter event, bands, beauty pageants, and much more. The organizers have been doing this festival for many years, and they certainly have a pulse on what people enjoy.

The 2025 Threefoot Festival in downtown Meridian will be a marketplace of makers, designers, doers, and dreamers with America’s finest artists offering unique work in different mediums.

There will also be artist demonstrations, make and take crafts, and a youth art contest along with a food court, live music, and more.

Moonlight, Music, & Meteors – Jackson – April 25

Get ready for a delightful evening under the stars with the Mississippi Symphony Orchestra.

Area physicists, astronomers, and NASA Solar System Ambassadors will be on hand during the Lyrid meteor shower.

The event will be held at “The Den” in LeFleur’s Bluff State Park from 7:30pm to 10pm. Bring your lawn chair and blanket and enjoy this exciting event. Tickets are $20 in advance until noon on the day of the show. Click here for more information.

32nd Annual Crawfish Music Festival – Biloxi – April 23-27

Hosted by the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, the Crawfish Music Festival provides quality entertainment and family fun to the Southeast.

Held on the front grounds of the Mississippi Coast Coliseum with the beautiful Mississippi Sound in the background, the cool breeze from the Gulf adds to the draw each night whether it’s for family ride nights on the fairway, or an evening of music on the big stage with Gavon Adcock, Hinder, Cowboy Mouth, Bret Michaels, Sister Hazel, and more.

And, of course, there will be plenty of hot boiled crawfish.