Ole Miss men, women set for Sweet 16 tonight

Tip off times and how to watch all of the action as the two Rebel teams battle for a spot in the NCAA Elite 8.

Ole Miss takes center stage Friday night in the NCAA men’s and women’s tournaments, with both of its teams in the Sweet 16 and looking to move on to the Elite 8.

On the women’s side, the No. 25 Rebels will take on the No. 1 UCLA Bruins at Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Washington.

UCLA comes in with an 18-2 record in the Big Ten and 32-2 overall, while Ole Miss is 11-7 in SEC play and 22-10 overall.

This is the second Sweet 16 appearance in the past three seasons for the Ole Miss women and 12th in program history. The last time the women’s team reached the Elite 8 was 2007.

For the men’s team, Friday’s game is their first Sweet 16 appearance since 2001 and second in program history. They have never reached the Elite 8.

The Ole Miss men will take on No. 8 Michigan State at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Spartans come into the game with a 29-6 overall record and 18-4 in the Big Ten. The Rebels went 11-9 in SEC play and are 24-11 overall.

How to watch

Ole Miss Men’s Basketball

Ole Miss Women’s Basketball