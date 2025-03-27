Vicksburg Shipyard announces new vessel repair and maintenance operations in Warren County

Starting immediately, the vessel repair and maintenance company will create 44 jobs.

The Mississippi Development Authority said Thursday that Vicksburg Shipyard is investing $26 million and creating at least 44 jobs with its new vessel repair and maintenance operations in Warren County, beginning operations immediately.

A subsidiary of Louisiana-based Terral RiverService, Vicksburg Shipyard is acquiring land and assets at the Port of Vicksburg to service most of RiverService’s 42 boats and more than 200 barges, and also service many maritime companies’ boats and barges that have previously gone out of state for repairs and maintenance.

“The Mississippi River is a vital passageway to domestic and international markets for so many companies with extensive shipping needs,” said Gov. Tate Reeves. “Not only will Vicksburg Shipyard’s new maintenance and repair operations create quality jobs and ensure critical work is performed locally, the project also strengthens river commerce along the Mississippi. Vicksburg Shipyard is another economic development success for our state and for our impressive maritime industry.”

MDA said the agency is providing assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive (MFLEX) program while the Vicksburg Warren Economic Development Partnership is also providing assistance for the project.

“Mississippi’s integrated transportation network, including our navigable waterways, is crucial to ensuring companies efficiently get goods to domestic and international markets in record time,” said MDA executive director Bill Cork. “Vicksburg Shipyard’s new location at the Port of Vicksburg further facilitates the timely delivery of products to consumers as hundreds of vessels will be maintained right here at home and fit for service that much quicker. Our blue economy is one of the top in the country, and MDA is proud to welcome Vicksburg Shipyard as its newest addition.

Terral RiverService CEO Tom Gattle said he believes Vicksburg Shipyard will not only help the company operate more efficiently but will also help many towing companies and barge lines operating in and around Mississippi and along the Mississippi River.

“Bringing jobs to the communities we live and operate in has always been a focus of Terral RiverService, and we look to continue that with the growth of Vicksburg Shipyard,” he said.

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. called the investment “a shot in the arm for the shipbuilding industry in Mississippi and in Vicksburg.”

“These are good-paying jobs for our community that will continue to build on the strength of our local economy and the area’s long term economic strategy,” he said.

Kelle Barfield, president of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, said the local economy thrives when private businesses view the county as a strong place to locate and to grow.

“Many factors support projects such as this enormous investment by Vicksburg Shipyard, including workforce readiness, competitive tax rates and quality of life for their employees,” she said. “The Warren County Board of Supervisors is committed to working with leaders of business and industry to strengthen our economic environment as much as possible.”