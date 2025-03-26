Magnolia Mornings: March 26, 2025

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

Future USS Jeremiah Denton successfully launched at Ingalls

(Photo from Ingalls Shipbuilding)

Ingalls Shipbuilding announced that it had successfully launched future USS Jeremiah Denton (DDG 129) Tuesday, the third Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyer to be built at the shipyard.

The ship was transferred from land to the company’s dry dock using translation railcars to support the ship during the move. Once in the dry dock, the ship was floated and moved by tugboats to a pier at the shipyard.

“The launch of DDG 129 is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our Ingalls shipbuilders and a collaborative achievement with our Navy partners,” Ingalls Shipbuilding DDG Program Manager Ben Barnett said in a statement. “The future USS Jeremiah Denton will now undergo final outfitting, systems activation, and testing before entering the fleet.”

DDG 129 is named for former U.S. Sen. Jeremiah Denton Jr., a Vietnam War veteran who was awarded the Navy Cross for his heroism as a prisoner of war. Following his Navy career, he was elected to the U.S. Senate representing his home state of Alabama in 1980.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Trump signs executive order aimed at reforming elections

President Donald Trump signs executive orders at the inauguration day post-swearing in event on Jan. 20, 2025

President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed a sweeping executive order attempting a major overhaul of American elections, requiring individuals to prove their citizenship when registering to vote, reports NBC News.

“Election law experts questioned whether Trump had the authority to make these changes, saying the order is all but certain to be met with legal challenges,” NBC News reported, adding, “Trump’s order directs the Election Assistance Commission, an independent, bipartisan commission that supports election officials, to redo its voter registration form and require voters to show a U.S. passport or other government ID that shows citizenship to register to vote.”

NBC News went on to report, “The Constitution gives Congress and the states power to regulate the ‘times, places and manner of holding elections.'”

2. Democrats wonder what to make of Sanders, AOC rallies

(Photo from Bernie Sanders on X)

Politico reports that some progressives view “socialist firebrands” Senator Bernie Sanders and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as striking a chord with voters as they have been criss-crossing the country with rallies. Others, however, namely some moderate Democrats, “fear Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez could tug the party to the left at a time when it is rudderless and turn off swing voters in the process.”

“Matt Bennett, a vice president at the center-left group Third Way, said he is glad that the rallies are ‘giving people an outlet for that anger’ against Trump. But he argued that ‘crowd size is the worst metric in American politics’ and ‘it is important that they not repeat the mistakes that the far left has made that helped get us into this mess in the first place,’” Politico reported.

Sports

1. Southern Miss grounded in Biloxi while Ole Miss, State win

(Photo from Southern Miss Athletics)

The Big 3 in Mississippi college baseball took the field Tuesday for mid-week non-conference matchups. Here’s how the games played out:

No. 13 Southern Miss traveled to Biloxi to take on Nicholls but left with an 8-5 loss. The 18-7 Golden Eagles host South Alabama this coming weekend in a Sun Belt series.

No. 15 Ole Miss handled its mid-week business by besting Memphis 7-5 in Oxford. The Rebels, now 19-5, host SEC opponent Florida this weekend.

Mississippi State took at 6-1 win over Samford in Starkville Tuesday. The 16-9 Bulldogs travel to LSU this weekend for their SEC series.

According to JSU Athletics, the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) will host its annual Football Media Day on Wednesday, July 16 at 10:00 a.m. CST at the Sheraton-Birmingham.

All twelve SWAC head football coaches and two student-athletes from each team will be in attendance to address the media regarding the upcoming 2025 football season. The league will also announce the 2025 SWAC Football Preseason Teams as well as the Predicted Order of Finish at the event. Media one-on-one interviews with coaches and student-athletes will begin at 10:00 a.m. CST.

Markets & Business

1. Dollar Tree selling Family Dollar

The Wall Street Journal reports that Dollar Tree has agreed to a sale of its Family Dollar business to a consortium of private-equity investors for roughly $1 billion.

“The discount-retail chain is set to be acquired by Brigade Capital Management and Macellum Capital Management, the company announced Wednesday, confirming an earlier report from The Wall Street Journal,” WSJ reported, adding, “Dollar Tree outbid its rival Dollar General to acquire the Family Dollar chain in 2015 for roughly $9 billion. Dollar Tree shares are down about 10% so far this year, giving it a market value of a little less than $15 billion as of Tuesday.”

WSJ noted, “Selling Family Dollar should allow Dollar Tree to invest for more growth and keep making bets, research analysts have said.”

2. Roberson named National Women In Roofing chair

National Women In Roofing (NWIR), a leading organization dedicated to empowering women in the roofing industry, has announced the appointment of Christee Roberson, President of Graham Roofing, Inc. in Columbus, as its Chair for the 2025-2026 term.

Roberson has been instrumental in advancing the roofing profession over the last two decades, NWIR stated. Starting at Graham Roofing in 1997 as an accounting assistant, she ascended through various roles, becoming President and majority owner in 2018.

“I am honored to serve as Chair of National Women In Roofing,” said Roberson. “I look forward to collaborating with our members to promote diversity, mentorship, and professional development within the roofing community.”