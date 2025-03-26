Bollinger Shipyards secures $951 million U.S. Coast Guard contract modification

The Pascagoula-based shipbuilder is building the first heavy polar icebreaker in half a century.

The Department of Homeland Security has decided to modify the U.S. Coast Guard’s Polar Security Cutter (PSC) icebreaker contract to include an additional $951 million investment at Bollinger Shipyards in Pascagoula.

The Fixed-Price-Incentive-Firm Target (FPIF) contract modification advances the Detail Design and Construction phase of the PSC Program, the company said Wednesday. The PSC looks to provide enhanced operational capability in polar regions.

Ben Bordelon, President and CEO of Bollinger Shipyards, said securing the contract modification has been a herculean effort. He said it underscores the trust the U.S. government has placed in Bollinger to build and deliver the first heavy polar icebreaker in half a century.

“We wouldn’t be in the solid position we’re in today without the leadership and the tireless efforts of the entire team at Bollinger Mississippi Shipbuilding,” Bordelon said in a statement. “Their hard work and dedication have successfully put the PSC program on a strong path forward after a rocky start under the previous, foreign-owned builder. We now look forward to receiving the green light to begin full production.”

Mississippi U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R) both celebrated the news Wednesday morning.

Wicker, Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said as the Arctic grows as an arena of great power competition, the United States will require far more icebreaking capability from the U.S. Coast Guard to defend its interests in the region.

“Today’s award is a testament to the good work that Bollinger continues to do on the Polar Security Cutter program and the growing urgency with which their platforms are needed to boost our national defense,” Senator Wicker said. “The Mississippi Gulf Coast will not only benefit from even more national security-focused quality jobs and economic development, but it will also continue to be a national player and powerhouse in mission-critical innovation and military capability.”

Senator Hyde-Smith said in a social media post that Mississippi continues to prove its status as the premier destination for American shipbuilding, driving both national defense and commercial maritime strength.

“This milestone not only reinforces the Gulf Coast’s strategic importance, but it also reflects the value of returning critical shipbuilding programs to experienced, American-owned hands,” Hyde-Smith shared on X.

Bollinger noted in its announcement of the modification that the contract ensures that the company continues to provide its workforce with “industry-leading wages throughout the life of the PSC program.”

Since acquiring foreign-owned VT Halter in November 2022, Bollinger said it has made a significant economic impact in Mississippi through targeted investments and workforce expansion. To date, Bollinger noted that it has invested $76 million across its Mississippi facilities, including Bollinger Mississippi Shipbuilding, Bollinger Mississippi Repair, Bollinger Gulfport Shipyard, and CHAND Gulf Coast.

Since 2022, Bollinger said it has increased its Mississippi workforce by over 61 percent.