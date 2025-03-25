Skip to content
Special elections for House Districts 23 and 82 being held today

By: Frank Corder - March 25, 2025

Voting Rights Mississippi

FILE - Pens are encircled by "I Voted" stickers at an election precinct in Jackson, Miss., March 12, 2024. A federal appeals court ruled Thursday, July 18, that Mississippi legislators, not the courts, must decide whether to change the state's practice of stripping voting rights from people convicted of certain felonies. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

  • Five candidates qualified to run in the House District 23 special election while three are seeking the House District 82 seat.

Voters in two Mississippi House Districts are casting their ballots today to see who will represent them for the remainder of this term, which ends in January 2028.

Special elections are being held in House District 23 (Calhoun, Lafayette, Pontotoc and Webster counties) and House District 82 (Lauderdale County) after the untimely deaths of incumbents Andy Stepp (R) and Charles Young, Jr. (D), respectively, in December.

Special elections are non-partisan in Mississippi, meaning candidates will not run under a party label. However, candidates have not shied away from making their political ideology known on the campaign trail.

Five candidates qualified to run in the House District 23 special election while three are seeking the House District 82 seat.

To learn more about the candidates, read Magnolia Tribune’s report on those running in today’s special election here.

Runoff elections will be held if no candidate receives 50 percent plus one vote to claim the seats outright on this special election day.

Magnolia Tribune will share the results of today’s election as they are made available.

About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
