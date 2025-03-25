Senator Butler improving after stroke, Lt. Governor says

“I pray for a strong recovery and quick return to the Senate,” Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann said Tuesday.

State Senator Albert Butler (D) is improving after being rushed to a Jackson hospital early Monday morning having suffered from what appears to be a stroke.

Senator John Horhn (D) announced the news on the Senate floor.

Little information was available Tuesday about Butler’s condition, but Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann (R) said he spoke with Butler and reported “he is improving.”

“I was saddened to hear about Senator Butler,” Hosemann said in a statement to Magnolia Times. “I am glad he is improving. I pray for a strong recovery and quick return to the Senate.”

Senators praised Butler as a dedicated legislator who puts his constituents first.

Senator Joey Fillingane (R) said, “I think the world of Senatore Butler.

Fillingane spoke of a recent constituent interaction where Butler provided help.

“He was happy to help a mutual constituent of ours when he was having trouble getting a down tree out of his yard after a recent storm,” Fillingane recalled.

Butler was elected to the Senate District 37 seat in March 2010, after Vincent David resigned having been appointed a chancery judge. Butler is a former Claiborne County supervisor who worked as a farmer and businessman after graduating from Alcorn State and Jackson State. His latest position is of Academic Manager at Mississippi Job Corp.

Butler chairs the Senate Investigate State Offices Committee and serves as Vice Chair of the Senate Public Property Committee. He also serves on the Senate Accountability, Efficiency, and Transparency, Agriculture, Appropriations, Ethics, Highways and Transportation, Tourism, and Universities and Colleges Committees.