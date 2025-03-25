Ergon Refining expanding operations in Vicksburg with $400 million investment

Ergon Refining is a specialty naphthenic product manufacturer.

The Mississippi Development Authority announced Tuesday that specialty naphthenic product manufacturer Ergon Refining is expanding its operations in Vicksburg.

The expansion, which is scheduled to be completed by 2027, represents a $400 million investment that is expected to create 20 new jobs.

“$400 million is a lot of money – and this investment is another massive win for Mississippi. It really is an exciting time to be a Mississippian,” Governor Tate Reeves said in a statement. “We’re finalizing deal after deal and putting up win after win for the people who live here. Ergon is a Mississippi company growing right here at home, and their $400 million investment in Vicksburg is just the latest example of the special things happening in our state.”

The news follows the company’s 2024 expansion of its Flowood headquarters which was an $85 million investment that is creating 200 new jobs.

Ergon, founded in 1954 in Jackson, has grown into a global organization employing more than 4,200 workers, including 1,200 in Mississippi, and serving customers in more than 100 countries.

In Vicksburg, Ergon Refining will expand its processing capabilities at its Vicksburg refinery to include gasoline production with the addition of a dual cogeneration power complex to optimize operations and ensure a reliable local gasoline supply. The company is making the investment to enhance the efficiency and longevity of its facilities.

“Today, there aren’t many places you’d go around the world that have not been impacted in some way by the specialty solutions produced at our Vicksburg refinery. I’m incredibly proud of the work our employees do to continue our legacy of quality products and services that make a positive global impact,” said Ergon President & CEO Kris Patrick in a statement. “As we move forward, we’re proud to collaborate with local and state partners, investing in the economic success of the place we call home.”

The Mississippi Development Authority noted that the agency is providing assistance for road improvements while the city of Vicksburg and Warren County are also supporting the project.