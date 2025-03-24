How sweet it is: Ole Miss men, women advance to Sweet 16

It’s only the second Sweet 16 appearance for the Rebels’ men’s team while the women earned their second appearance in the past three seasons and 12th in program history.

Ole Miss basketball is making history in the 2025 NCAA Tournament as both the men’s and women’s teams advanced to the Sweet 16.

The men’s team, led by coach Chris Beard, secured their spot with a dominant 91-78 victory over No. 3 seed Iowa State in Milwaukee. The Rebels led by as much as 26 before the Cyclones closed the gap to end the game.

This marks their first Sweet 16 appearance since 2001.

Sean Pedulla led the Rebels with an impressive 20 points and eight assists, while Jaemyn Brakefield contributed 19 points. Malik Dia added 18 points and eight rebounds, and Matthew Murrell chipped in with 15 points. The Rebels shot an outstanding 57.9% from three-point range.

Ole Miss will now face No. 2 seed Michigan State in Atlanta on Friday, a challenging matchup against a team that defeated New Mexico 71-63 in the second round.

Meanwhile, the women’s team, coached by Yolett McPhee-McCuin, earned their second appearance in the Sweet 16 in the past three seasons and 12th in program history with a thrilling 69-63 upset over No. 4 seed Baylor in Waco, Texas.

True freshman Sira Thienou led the Rebels with 16 points and six rebounds, while graduate student Madison Scott added 14 points and provided key leadership during crunch time.

Ole Miss overcame a tough second quarter where they scored only six points by rallying for a strong second half, including a decisive fourth-quarter surge. The Rebels forced Baylor into a season-high 21 turnovers to secure the win. They will travel to Spokane to face the winner of UCLA vs. Richmond on March 28.

The dual success is unprecedented air for Ole Miss. While the men’s team seeks its first-ever Elite Eight appearance, the women aim to build on their recent tournament successes under Coach Yo.